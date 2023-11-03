Deadpool 2 Director’s The Fall Guy Gets Epic First Trailer

The first trailer for Deadpool 2 director David Leitch’s new movie, The Fall Guy is here, and it’s got plenty of Ryan Gosling abs.

You can watch the trailer below.

The Fally Guy is the classic film favorite of an everyman being shoved into the role of a spy or action hero, except this time it makes a bit more sense because said everyman is actually a stuntman who can drive fast cars and fight. Ryan Gosling (Barbie, La La Land, Drive) stars as Colt Seavers, a retired stuntman who returns to work for his ex, Jody Moreno, played by Golden Globe winner Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer, A Quiet Place films, Sicario) and is pulled into danger when he’s tasked with finding the film’s star Tom Ryder (Golden Globe winner Aaron Taylor-Johnson). Chaos, flirting, and a lot of stunts ensue.

Leitch might be the perfect director for the film. Not only has he already established his action bonafide with films like Deadpool 2, Bullet Train, and Atomic Blonde but he started his career as a stuntman himself. The Fall Guy is being billed as “hilarious, hard-driving, all-star apex-action thriller and love letter to action movies and the hard-working and under-appreciated crew of people who make them,” and that sounds like something that isn’t going to be taking itself to seriously while definitely taking its action seriously.

The Fall Guy will open in theaters on March 1. The script was penned by Hobbs & Shaw‘s Drew Pearce. The movie also features performances from Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Winston Duke (Black Panther franchise), and Academy Award nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once).