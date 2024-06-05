Destiny 2 Fans Discover Mysterious Cryptoglyph Hinting at the Game’s Future

We all know that Bungie loves doing ARGs and dropping little hints and clues in Destiny 2 to give fans a fun little mystery to solve from time to time. More often than not, these lead to new reveals in-game, but this latest mystery seems to go beyond that.

Over on the r/raidsecrets subreddit, Destiny 2 fans have discovered a cryptoglyph on Bungie’s site that first requires you to log in, before giving you a cryptic message that reads as follows: “To obtain this message, you must first claim the treasure from the cryptoglyph.”

And above that is just a single word: Hope.

It’s worth noting that Executive Creative Director Luke Smith has also wasted no time in fanning the flames of speculation over on Twitter with the following tweet:

Our Hope is always the same with Destiny games, expansions, seasons, DLCs, exotic missions, secret missions, in-game events, merchandise, et cetera – we genuinely Hope you enjoy the time you spend with it. Anything we've made or will make, that's the Hope.



Make your own fate. — Luke Smith (@thislukesmith) June 3, 2024

Smith has capitalized the word “hope” no less than three times, which is a clear reference to the cryptoglyph on Bungie’s site. Obviously the team wants to draw your attention to the word “hope” and the fact that it was capitalized three times seems to suggest that this could be a hint towards Destiny 3.

Now it’s also crucial to note that The Final Shape, which has just launched, is not going to be the final expansion for Destiny 2. Bungie still has DLC plans for the game, but that doesn’t mean the dev team isn’t going to start paving the way for an inevitable Destiny 3 announcement. At the time of writing, no one’s been able to crack this mystery yet, but it’s still early days. I expect we’ll learn more as players get to the end of The Final Shape and see everything this expansion has to offer.

Destiny 2 is now available on PC and consoles.

