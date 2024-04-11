Disney Slams Gina Carano as It Works to Get Lawsuit Dismissed 

For many, Gina Carano isn’t someone they think about much anymore after her firing from The Mandalorian in 2021, but the actor has a lawsuit against Disney for wrongful termination and sex discrimination funded by Elon Musk that Disney now wants dismissed.

Carano’s firing came after the second season of the successful Disney+ series The Mandalorian, as the actress posted increasingly controversial things. Carano eventually brought a suit with the backing of Musk, who had promised on X to fund any legal action by any person fired for using free speech on the platform. The lawsuit has been working its way forward since it was filed last February, but last night, Disney dropped a request to have the case flat-out dismissed.

The studio, along with co-defendants Lucasfilm and Huckleberry Industries, said in its filing that Carano was fired because her choice “to publicly trivialize the Holocaust by comparing criticism of political conservatives to the annihilation of millions of Jewish people—notably, not ‘thousands’—was the final straw for Disney.”

The filing went on to explain the timetable of how Carano was let go, revealing how Disney was quick to act. “The same day Carano grotesquely trivialized the Holocaust as comparable to sharp political disagreements, Lucasfilm announced that ‘Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.’ A month later, Disney’s former CEO explained that Carano’s views ‘didn’t align with company values,’ including its ‘values of respect, values of decency, values of integrity, and values of inclusion.’”

Disney has requested a June 12 hearing in federal court to have the suit dismissed.

