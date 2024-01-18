Do Tessa and Hardin Get Back Together in After Everything

After Everything, the final movie in the After series, is now on Netflix. The series, based on the novels by Anna Todd, follows the romance of Tessa and Hardin, but do they get back together to end the saga in After Everything?

Recommended Videos

The pair has been through a lot in the previous four films, After, After We Collided, After We Fell, and After Ever Happy, which raises the question of whether the series has a happily ever after?

Do Tessa and Hardin Reconcile in After Everything?

Fans of the couple will be pleased to hear that the answer to this question is indeed yes. Tessa and Hardin do get back together in After Everything. The series really couldn’t end any other way, considering the movies are mostly about their romance. But things are still in flux when After Everything starts, as the movie picks up a year after Tessa broke up with Hardin after finding his manuscript for ‘After’ — a book that is based on their love story.

Hardin is not doing well without Tessa. He has writer’s block and is still pining. And despite the series being the duo’s love story, there’s surprisingly little of Tessa in After Everything. Josephine Langford, who plays Tessa, only shows up near the end of the film, just in time to make up with Hardin. Instead, he spends the entire movie making peace with his past and a woman named Natalie he previously wronged.

Then, in the least surprising decision of all time, he decides he wants Tessa back. After seeing her again at a wedding they both attend, he apologizes, and they reconcile. It isn’t as easy as just apologizing, though. Tessa is partly moved by Hardin’s best man speech, where he goes on about missing half of his soul — not at all the kind of stuff anyone should be saying in a best man speech.

What Exactly Happens with Tessa and Hardin?

The movie doesn’t end with their reconciliation. After the pair confess their feelings and agree that they are inevitable, Hardin gets down on one knee and proposes — just the thing you do after you’ve gotten back together with your ex that you haven’t seen in two years.

Since this is a romance, it goes well for Hardin, as Tessa says yes. The movie then ends in a flashforward of the pair in their future life. We see Hardin enter an apartment, and a little girl runs up to him. This is obviously his daughter with Tessa, who we later see hug and kiss Hardin. She is pregnant with their second child.