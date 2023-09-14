Donald Glover’s Lando Project Isn’t a Disney+ Show – It’s a Movie

Although it’s generally been thought that Lucasfilm is working on a live-action show centered on Donald Glover’s Lando Calrissian as a project for Disney+, writer Stephen Glover says that’s not actually the case.

“It’s not even a show,” Stephen Glover told the Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast, before adding, “The idea right now is to do a movie.” He added that, because of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes going on in Hollywood, that the process has been something like a game of telephone, in which messages are getting confused and misinterpreted when being passed between people. You can watch a clip of Glover talking about the project centered on Lando Calrissian being a movie instead of a Disney+ show below.

PTFO SOURCES: The new Star Wars show about Lando Calrissian — made by Donald Glover and @Steve_G_Lover — is not supposed to be a show. It's a movie. 👀 Full episode: https://t.co/IQzGDgbQSb pic.twitter.com/byp60HRZ6k — Pablo Torre Finds Out (@pablofindsout) September 14, 2023

Rumors of a Lando show starring Glover have been floating around for a long time. The series was eventually announced at Disney’s Investor Day event in Dec. 2020. However, since then, concrete news about the project has been scarce. It’s worth noting that, despite Glover’s comments here, there’s some indication that the exact nature of the project is still being figured out with Lucasfilm, and that process has been affected by the strikes. The official Star Wars site even calls the Lando-centered show an “event series for Disney+” at the time of this article’s writing. That being said, plans can change.

Originally played by Billy Dee Williams, Lando debuted in 1980’s Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back as an old friend of Han Solo and the administrator of a place called Cloud City. Williams reprised his role for both Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Glover, on the other hand, made his debut as a young version of Lando in 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story. While that movie debuted to mixed reviews and a terrible box office, Glover’s turn as a younger Lando was praised by fans and critics alike.

Stephen Glover is a writer known for his work on such shows as Atlanta, which also stars Donald Glover. His other credits include Saturday Night Live, Guava Island, and House Party.