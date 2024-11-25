Forgot password
Ecos La Brea Controls for PC, Console, and Mobile – Full Keybinds List

Published: Nov 24, 2024 10:40 pm

To survive in a game like this one, you need to know exactly what to press. Every wrong button could get you killed (or worse, expelled), so our full Ecos La Brea keybinds list is here to help you and keep you alive for as long as possible.

Full List of Ecos La Brea Controls

In a survival game it’s important that you know exactly which button does what. At the start it can be pretty complicated to learn, so having a full list of Ecos La Brea controls in front of you can really make a difference

Ecos La Brea Controls on PC

If you are playing PC, there are plenty of buttons that you will need to keep in mind when playing Ecos La Brea. We compiled all of the PC Controls into one list to make it easier for you to quickly learn them all.

ActionButton
RunLeft Shift
Walk BackwardsLeft CTRL
Mouse LockLeft Alt
Trot ToggleZ
Sprint ToggleX
CrouchC
JumpSpace
Primary AttackMouse Button 1
Secondary AttackF
Ring MinigameSpace
Eat / Drink / InteractE
ScentB
RestR
StandT
Flee ModeSpace
Broadcast1
Alert / Friendly2
Friendly3
Threat4
Aggressive / Danger5
Action Wheel.
Mark Predator / PreyU
Hide HUDH
Freeze Neck
Neck Turn ModeO
MapM
MenuL
Claim TerritoryP
Enter flee mode when a predator is highlightedHold Jump
Grab / Drop an objectTap Eat

Ecos La Brea Controls on Controller

Ecos La Brea is not out on console just yet, but it will be once the game is fully released according to the developers. However, you can still play with a controller while on PC.

ActionButton
RunLT
Walk BackwardsB
Mouse LockN/A
Trot ToggleX
Sprint ToggleY
CrouchLS
JumpA
Primary AttackRB
Secondary AttackRT
Ring MinigameA
Eat / Drink / InteractLB
ScentDPad Left
RestDPad Down
StandN/A
Flee ModeN/A
BroadcastN/A
Alert / FriendlyN/A
FriendlyN/A
ThreatN/A
Aggressive / DangerN/A
Action WheelDPad Up
Mark Predator / PreyDPad Right
Hide HUDN/A
Freeze NeckN/A
Neck Turn ModeO
MapN/A
MenuN/A
Claim TerritoryN/A
Enter flee mode when a predator is highlightedHold Jump
Grab / Drop an objectTap Eat

Ecos La Brea Mobile Controls

Ecos La Brea Mobile controls are the easiest to learn, so if you prefer to play this game on a smaller screen, here is exactly what to do.

ActionButton
RunPaw Button
Walk BackwardsN/A
Mouse LockN/A
Trot ToggleN/A
Sprint ToggleN/A
CrouchN/A
JumpArrow Button
Primary AttackJaw Button
Secondary AttackClaw Button
Ring MinigameN/A
Eat / Drink / InteractFood Button
ScentN/A
RestN/A
StandN/A
Flee ModeN/A
BroadcastN/A
Alert / FriendlyN/A
FriendlyN/A
ThreatN/A
Aggressive / DangerN/A
Action WheelWheel Button
Mark Predator / PreyN/A
Hide HUDN/A
Freeze NeckN/A
Neck Turn ModeN/A
MapN/A
MenuN/A
Claim TerritoryN/A
Enter flee mode when a predator is highlightedHold Jump
Grab / Drop an objectTap Eat

How to change Keybinds in Ecos La Brea

If you aren’t used to the default keybinds in Ecos La Brea, you can easily change it. Just head to settings and select the action you want to change.

The action will now be a light green, indicating that it has been selected. Now press the button which you want to replace the original with. If that button is already in use on a different action, then the text will turn red.

