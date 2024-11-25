Ecos La Brea Controls for PC, Console, and Mobile – Full Keybinds List

To survive in a game like this one, you need to know exactly what to press. Every wrong button could get you killed (or worse, expelled), so our full Ecos La Brea keybinds list is here to help you and keep you alive for as long as possible.
Full List of Ecos La Brea Controls
In a survival game it’s important that you know exactly which button does what. At the start it can be pretty complicated to learn, so having a full list of Ecos La Brea controls in front of you can really make a difference
Ecos La Brea Controls on PC
If you are playing PC, there are plenty of buttons that you will need to keep in mind when playing Ecos La Brea. We compiled all of the PC Controls into one list to make it easier for you to quickly learn them all.
|Action
|Button
|Run
|Left Shift
|Walk Backwards
|Left CTRL
|Mouse Lock
|Left Alt
|Trot Toggle
|Z
|Sprint Toggle
|X
|Crouch
|C
|Jump
|Space
|Primary Attack
|Mouse Button 1
|Secondary Attack
|F
|Ring Minigame
|Space
|Eat / Drink / Interact
|E
|Scent
|B
|Rest
|R
|Stand
|T
|Flee Mode
|Space
|Broadcast
|1
|Alert / Friendly
|2
|Friendly
|3
|Threat
|4
|Aggressive / Danger
|5
|Action Wheel
|.
|Mark Predator / Prey
|U
|Hide HUD
|H
|Freeze Neck
|–
|Neck Turn Mode
|O
|Map
|M
|Menu
|L
|Claim Territory
|P
|Enter flee mode when a predator is highlighted
|Hold Jump
|Grab / Drop an object
|Tap Eat
Ecos La Brea Controls on Controller
Ecos La Brea is not out on console just yet, but it will be once the game is fully released according to the developers. However, you can still play with a controller while on PC.
|Action
|Button
|Run
|LT
|Walk Backwards
|B
|Mouse Lock
|N/A
|Trot Toggle
|X
|Sprint Toggle
|Y
|Crouch
|LS
|Jump
|A
|Primary Attack
|RB
|Secondary Attack
|RT
|Ring Minigame
|A
|Eat / Drink / Interact
|LB
|Scent
|DPad Left
|Rest
|DPad Down
|Stand
|N/A
|Flee Mode
|N/A
|Broadcast
|N/A
|Alert / Friendly
|N/A
|Friendly
|N/A
|Threat
|N/A
|Aggressive / Danger
|N/A
|Action Wheel
|DPad Up
|Mark Predator / Prey
|DPad Right
|Hide HUD
|N/A
|Freeze Neck
|N/A
|Neck Turn Mode
|O
|Map
|N/A
|Menu
|N/A
|Claim Territory
|N/A
|Enter flee mode when a predator is highlighted
|Hold Jump
|Grab / Drop an object
|Tap Eat
Ecos La Brea Mobile Controls
Ecos La Brea Mobile controls are the easiest to learn, so if you prefer to play this game on a smaller screen, here is exactly what to do.
|Action
|Button
|Run
|Paw Button
|Walk Backwards
|N/A
|Mouse Lock
|N/A
|Trot Toggle
|N/A
|Sprint Toggle
|N/A
|Crouch
|N/A
|Jump
|Arrow Button
|Primary Attack
|Jaw Button
|Secondary Attack
|Claw Button
|Ring Minigame
|N/A
|Eat / Drink / Interact
|Food Button
|Scent
|N/A
|Rest
|N/A
|Stand
|N/A
|Flee Mode
|N/A
|Broadcast
|N/A
|Alert / Friendly
|N/A
|Friendly
|N/A
|Threat
|N/A
|Aggressive / Danger
|N/A
|Action Wheel
|Wheel Button
|Mark Predator / Prey
|N/A
|Hide HUD
|N/A
|Freeze Neck
|N/A
|Neck Turn Mode
|N/A
|Map
|N/A
|Menu
|N/A
|Claim Territory
|N/A
|Enter flee mode when a predator is highlighted
|Hold Jump
|Grab / Drop an object
|Tap Eat
How to change Keybinds in Ecos La Brea
If you aren’t used to the default keybinds in Ecos La Brea, you can easily change it. Just head to settings and select the action you want to change.
The action will now be a light green, indicating that it has been selected. Now press the button which you want to replace the original with. If that button is already in use on a different action, then the text will turn red.
