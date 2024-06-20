Elden Ring’s New Patch Finally Lets Players Use Torrent Against an Infamous Boss

Elden Ring’s final boss, the Elden Beast, is challenging for more reason than one. But with the latest patch, things get much easier, as players can now summon Torrent into the fray.

Torrent, a horned steed with mysterious origins, is one of the most beloved and faithful companions in Elden Ring. He’s there with you nearly from the start. It’s on his back that you traverse the rot-infested lands of Caelid and bounce between the branches of the Haligtree. You can even fight with him in some truly cinematic boss fights, like in the encounter with Radhan during the festival.

But there’s one fight that we’ve always wished we could have Torrent that he was, unfortunately, excluded from. Until now. The Elden Beast is the final boss of Elden Ring, and it can be a brutal fight for the unprepared. And not just because of the Divine Punishment it loves to rain down on you. The true pain of this encounter is the massive arena you have to fight it in.

The Elden Beast takes advantage of the arena’s size, and the water on the ground, to dive beneath the surface and reappear on the other side of the area. Meaning you’d have a very long trek to land the next blow on its celestial hide, especially if you’re a melee user. But with the latest patch to Elden Ring, that all changes. Torrent can now be summoned in the fight, which significantly shortens the distance between you and the God boss.

Torrent can even help you avoid some of the Elden Beast’s most iconic moves, like the array of lightning that it summons from the sky in a quick barrage. But don’t expect the spirit steed to tank many attacks. The Elden Beast’s moves are brutal, and at the end of the day Torrent is just a magical horse. But it feels fitting to have the companion that was there with you from the start be there with you at the very end.

Elden Ring is available now.

