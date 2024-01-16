Dunking on the live-action Percy Jackson movies is nothing new. They were misguided attempts to adapt another YA series at a time when that’s all that was being made. However, even Percy Jackson fans are shocked by how much Rick Riordan dislikes the movies.

Recommended Videos

In anticipation of the sixth episode of Percy Jackson and the Olympians on Disney+, Riordan took to Threads to discuss the casino sequence, which has taken on a life of its own in recent years. It was, of course, a notable moment in the books, but it was the scene in the live-action film being accompanied by Lady Gag’s “Poker Face” that really sent it into the stratosphere. However, despite it being arguably the most well-received moment in the movies, Riordan isn’t interested in honoring those projects.

Related: Who Plays Echidna in Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Answered

“Can’t wait to visit the Lotus Casino tonight in Percy Jackson 106! Iris-messaging, animals run amok, Hermes and much much more! (Side note: as much as I love Lady Gaga, if some of you seriously think I’d allow any callbacks to certain movies, you haven’t been paying attention for the last decade.” Riordan said. “The show is its own thing. And imo it’s so much better!) Normalize Bad Movie Erasure. See you tonight in Vegas, baby!”

Now, Riordan’s disdain for the movies is nothing new, but fans are a little taken aback by just how strong the author’s stance is. “Someone edit the song in idc. The movie made some good choices, sue me,” said dancerswhirl on X.

Meanwhile, other fans are coming to Riordan’s defense, reminding newer fans about all the issues surrounding the movies. “Newcomers to the fandom do not realize how much he hates those movies,” said malinicorrea on X. “They haven’t read the blog posts, the emails to producers…He is not joking nor is he interested in even joking about those movies having ANY redeeming qualities.”

With so much anticipation around Percy Jackson‘s sixth episode, even without “Poker Face,” it’s sure to be a big moment for fans and creatives alike.