Netflix’s Fall of the House of Usher Trailer Goes Full Edgar Allan Poe

Netflix has released a trailer for its upcoming adaptation of The Fall of the House of Usher.

The trailer, which you can see below, was released by Netflix on YouTube and is genuinely extremely creepy. There are numerous references throughout the footage to various stories and poems from Edgar Allan Poe, who wrote the short story on which the series is based, including, among other things, homages to The Masque of the Red Death, The Murders in the Rue Morgue, and The Raven.

Netflix’s The Fall of the House of Usher comes from Mike Flanagan, who is responsible for such projects as The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass. Right now, Flanagan is easily one of the biggest names working in horror, specifically for streaming and TV. Much of his work has received acclaim, and it’s easy to see why from the above trailer. Flanagan has an incredible grasp on how to mix truly creepy and disturbing imagery with good, interesting drama. This time, he’ll be working with such talents as Mark Hamill, Rahul Kohli, Mary McDonnell, and of course, Bruce Greenwood.

I’m a massive fan of Poe’s work, and I spent one summer reading through all of his short stories and poems in a massive paperback. Fall of the House of Usher is easily one of my favorite stories of his, and I’ve always appreciated its complete embodiment of the Gothic aesthetic. However, I also really enjoy seeing what people can do when they take Poe’s work and make it their own. Musician Lou Reed, for example, released his own take on some of Poe’s best known writing in a 2003 album. Poe’s work, when done properly, can make for some really stellar adaptations. I’m excited to see what Flanagan’s able to do, and if the trailer is any indication, he’s going to do a great job.

Fall of the House of Usher hits Netflix on Oct. 12.