Category:
Movies & TV
News

First Alien: Romulus Trailer Returns the Franchise to Its Horror Roots

Image of Matthew Razak
Matthew Razak
|
Published: Mar 20, 2024 01:39 pm

The Alien franchise has been through some genre shifts over its lifetime, but in the first trailer for the series’ next installment, Alien: Romulus, it’s returning to its horror roots in a big way thanks to director Fede Alvarez, shifting away from whatever Ridley Scott was doing with the last two films.

Recommended Videos

As the trailer teases, Alien: Romulus is looking to almost be a kind of reboot of the franchise as we go back to a single crew trapped on a single ship, though, this time, it appears that there is more than a single xenomorph on board — and plenty of face huggers. The new film throws a group of deep-space colonizers together with everyone’s favorite slimy, black alien monsters and, then, most likely, has them killed off one by one. It is clearly ditching all the philosophical and world-building that the franchise went through since 1997’s Alien: Resurrection to instead show us all just how scary xenomorphs are supposed to be and maybe some weird tentacle stuff, too.

Related: Aliens vs. Predator Was Once an Extremely Okay Strategy Game

Alvarez is one of the best horror and gore directors working and seems like a perfect fit for both bringing Alien back to its roots and doing something different from Scott’s original sci-fi/horror masterpiece. The director worked closely with Scott on the project, but this is his film visually from what the trailer shows, with even some hints of his Evil Dead work in there. The film stars Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), David Jonsson (Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (The Last of Us), Spike Fearn (Aftersun), and Aileen Wu. Alvarez and Rodo Sayagues wrote the screenplay. The pair previously collaborated on the fantastic Don’t Breathe.

Alien: Romulus will be released on Aug. 8 in theaters.

Post Tag:
alien: romulus
related content
Read Article When Does Doctor Who Season 1/Series 14 Come Out?
The Fifteenth Doctor and Ruby Sunday in Doctor Who Season 1/Series 14
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
When Does Doctor Who Season 1/Series 14 Come Out?
Leon Miller Leon Miller Mar 20, 2024
Read Article Halo’s Biggest Mistake Continues To Be Retelling Master Chief’s Story
The Master Chief in Halo Season 2 Episode 1
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Halo’s Biggest Mistake Continues To Be Retelling Master Chief’s Story
Leon Miller Leon Miller Mar 20, 2024
Read Article All Major Actors & Cast List for The Acolyte
Amandla Stenberg as Mae in The Acolyte
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
All Major Actors & Cast List for The Acolyte
Leon Miller Leon Miller Mar 20, 2024
Related Content
Read Article When Does Doctor Who Season 1/Series 14 Come Out?
The Fifteenth Doctor and Ruby Sunday in Doctor Who Season 1/Series 14
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
When Does Doctor Who Season 1/Series 14 Come Out?
Leon Miller Leon Miller Mar 20, 2024
Read Article Halo’s Biggest Mistake Continues To Be Retelling Master Chief’s Story
The Master Chief in Halo Season 2 Episode 1
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Halo’s Biggest Mistake Continues To Be Retelling Master Chief’s Story
Leon Miller Leon Miller Mar 20, 2024
Read Article All Major Actors & Cast List for The Acolyte
Amandla Stenberg as Mae in The Acolyte
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
All Major Actors & Cast List for The Acolyte
Leon Miller Leon Miller Mar 20, 2024
Author
Matthew Razak
Matthew Razak is a News Writer and film aficionado at Escapist. He has been writing for Escapist for nearly five years and has nearly 20 years of experience reviewing and talking about movies, TV shows, and video games for both print and online outlets. He has a degree in Film from Vassar College and a degree in gaming from growing up in the '80s and '90s. He runs the website Flixist.com and has written for The Washington Post, Destructoid, MTV, and more. He will gladly talk your ear off about horror, Marvel, Stallone, James Bond movies, Doctor Who, Zelda, and Star Trek.