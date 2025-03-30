Fisch: All Second Sea Rods [2ND SEA] – Locations and Enchantment

Cthulu is just a squid if you think about it.

The Second Sea update in Fisch brings a wave of exciting new Rods, each with unique abilities and playstyles to explore. Whether you’re looking for lightning-fast lure speed, massive luck boosts, or special passives that summon creatures and trigger rare mutations, there’s a Rod to suit every type of angler. In this guide, we’ll break down the strengths, weaknesses, and best enchantments for each new Rod, helping you choose the perfect one for your fishing adventures.

Fisch Second Sea Rod List

Below is a complete list of all the new Rods introduced in the Second Sea update for Fisch:

Rod Price Stats Ability Enchantment 500,000 E$ Lure Speed: 65%

Luck: 80%

Control: 0.12

Resilience: 12

Max Kg: 8000kg • Summon Cthulu (1%) • Hasty

• Steady 200,000 E$ Lure Speed: 25%

Luck: 150%

Control: 0.15

Resilience: 10%

Max Kg: 5000kg • Skeletal Flowering (20%) • Hasty

• Swift 100,000 E$ Lure Speed: 25%

Luck: 150%

Control: 0.15

Resilience: 10%

Max Kg: 5000kg • Mystic Tree (10%) • Hasty

• Swift 100,000 E$ Lure Speed: 25%

Luck: 105%

Control: -0.01

Resilience: 55%

Max Kg: 100.000kg • Stab • Hasty

• Swift 70,000 E$ Lure Speed: 10%

Luck: 90%

Control: 0.15

Resilience: 8%

Max Kg: 5000kg • Perfect Combo • Resilient

• Controlled 12,000 E$ Lure Speed: 20%

Luck: 100%

Control: 0.05

Resilience: 5%

Max Kg: 650kg • Lucky Frogs • Resilient

• Controlled 9,500 E$ Lure Speed: 75%

Luck: 35%

Control: -0.01

Resilience: 0%

Max Kg: 175kg None • Lucky

• Divine 7,000 E$ Lure Speed: 30%

Luck: 55%

Control: 0.07

Resilience: 12%

Max Kg: 700kg None • Hasty

• Swift Free Lure Speed: 10%

Luck: 10%

Control: None

Resilience: 5%

Max Kg: 104kg None None

We recommend saving E$ and trying to go for one of the higher cost Rods, since they are leagues better than the other ones. The Great Dreamer Rod and Verdant Shear Rod have unique effects that no other rods have. Below is a list of locations along with a detailed explanation and best enchantments for each Rod.

All Fisch Second Sea Rod Locations Here are all the known locations for all the Rods in the Second Sea Update in Fisch: Great Dreamer Rod : Near a tree at the back of Cursed Shores Island.

: Near a tree at the back of Cursed Shores Island. Free Spirit Rod : Near the Angler on Isle of New Beginnings.

: Near the Angler on Isle of New Beginnings. Verdant Shear Rod : Near the Merchant on Lushgrove Island.

: Near the Merchant on Lushgrove Island. Azure of Lagoon Rod : Bottom of the ladder near the Inn Keeper at Azure Lagoon

: Bottom of the ladder near the Inn Keeper at Azure Lagoon Blazebringer Rod : Near the small pond on Emberreach Island.

: Near the small pond on Emberreach Island. Frog Rod : Near the Waveborne Pond.

: Near the Waveborne Pond. Firefly Rod : The merchant at Waveborne Island.

: The merchant at Waveborne Island. Wildflower Rod : The merchant at Waveborne Island.

: The merchant at Waveborne Island. Adventurer’s Rod : Received automatically when entering the Second Sea for the first time.

Second Sea Rod Enchantment and Overview

Great Dreamer Rod

The Great Dreamer Rod is an excellent choice for fishing in Fisch, boasting an impressive 65% lure speed, the best outside of the specialized Firefly Rod, along with well-balanced stats.

Its standout feature is a 1% chance to summon Cthulhu, who will descend into the ocean and snatch a fish with the guaranteed Cursed Touch mutation. While this makes for an exciting surprise, the rarity of the effect means this rod isn’t the most reliable option for E$ farming. If you’re looking for a more consistent choice, the Free Spirit Rod might be better suited for grinding.

To maximize your catches, Hasty or Steady enchantments can speed up your fishing, giving you more opportunities to trigger Cthulhu’s appearance. Meanwhile, Lucky or Divine enchantments can enhance the rod’s already solid luck stat, making it an even stronger all-around choice.

Free Spirit Rod

The Free Spirit Rod is a fantastic pick for late-game players, offering a massive 150% luck boost, on par with the Verdant Shear Rod, along with excellent control.

Its unique passive, Skeletal Flowering, has a 20% chance to trigger, causing a shower of purple gemstones that apply the valuable Bloom mutation to your catch. Plus, like the Azure of Lagoon Rod, it comes with the “stab” ability, which speeds up minigame progress by about 6%, making fishing smoother and more efficient.

With its strong stats and money-making potential, this rod is a top-tier choice. However, its lure speed is only average, so adding Hasty or Swift enchantments can help you reel in fish faster, letting you activate its powerful passive ability more often.

Verdant Shear Rod

The Verdant Shear Rod is a well-rounded powerhouse, featuring an impressive 150% luck stat and excellent control. Its unique passive ability has a 10% chance to grow a tree, but only during the daytime. This tree lasts 1 minute, and while it’s active, any fish you catch has a 10% chance to gain the Mother Nature, Green Leaf, or Brown Wood mutations.

To make the most of this ability, consider using Sundial Totems to extend daytime, giving you more chances to trigger the tree. Additionally, Hasty or Swift enchantments can help you catch fish faster while the passive is active, maximizing your rewards.

Azure of Lagoon Rod

If you’re looking to reel in massive fish, the Azure of Lagoon Rod is the perfect choice, boasting an incredible 100,000kg max weight and 55% resilience. It also comes with a “stab” passive, similar to the Trident Rod, which advances minigame progress by about 6%, unaffected by debuffs.

The main downside is its negative control, making perfect catches trickier. To counter this, Controlled enchantments can help improve accuracy, while Hasty or Swift enchantments can boost it’s mediocre lure speed, ensuring a smoother fishing experience.

Blazebringer Rod

The Blazebringer Rod shines with its powerful combo–based passive ability. After 10 consecutive perfect catches, the rod’s bar glows red with sparks, granting +10% luck across all pools and a chance to apply Ember (15%) and Cracked (10%) mutations.

Push further to 35 perfect catches in a row, and the bar erupts in flames, boosting the luck bonus to +25%, guaranteeing Ember mutations (100%), and even giving a 5% chance for the valuable Emberflame mutation.

However, missing a perfect catch resets all progress, making precision crucial. To keep your streak alive, Resilient or Controlled enchantments are highly recommended.

Frog Rod

The Frog Rod is a fantastic choice, boasting a 100% luck stat and a fun, luck-boosting passive ability. With every perfect catch, there’s a chance to spawn a frog, which increases your luck by +0.5x for 2 minutes. You can have up to 3 frogs active at once, stacking for a total luck boost of +1.5x—bringing your overall luck multiplier to 2.5x!

However, the rod has low lure speed and resilience, making perfect catches trickier. Since its passive depends on precision, Resilient or Controlled enchantments are a must. To counter the slow lure speed, Hasty or Swift enchantments can help keep your fishing fast and efficient.

Firefly Rod

The Firefly Rod is the fastest rod in the Second Sea, boasting an unmatched 75% lure speed for quick casting and reeling. However, this speed comes at a cost—negative control, zero resilience, and low max weight make it less ideal for catching bigger or rarer fish.

This rod excels at quickly farming common, lightweight fish. To improve its effectiveness, Lucky or Divine enchantments can help boost its below-average luck stat, while Resilient or Controlled enchantments can make up for the negative control, making fishing smoother.

Wildflower Rod

As an early Second Sea rod, the Wildflower Rod stands out with good resilience and control compared to other Stage 1 rods. Its higher max weight (700kg) makes it a solid choice for catching heavier fish in the area.

That said, if you already have a strong rod from the First Sea, it may still outperform this one overall. If you choose to use the Wildflower Rod, adding Hasty or Swift enchantments can help boost its efficiency and improve your fishing experience.

Adventurer’s Rod

The Cursed Sea’s version of the Flimsy Rod, this rod has extremely low stats across the board, making it a temporary option at best. If you have a better rod from the First Sea, you’re better off sticking with that until you can upgrade to something stronger.

While its low max weight might help with specific rare fish, it’s not worth investing resources into enchanting. Instead, save your enchantments for a more capable rod that will serve you better in the long run.

How to Enchant Second Sea Rods in Fisch

Location of the Enchantment Area in Fisch

To enchant your rod in Fisch, head to the cave beneath the Statue of Sovereignty (First Sea), where you’ll need an Enchant Relic. The small island is easy to find, especially if you’re near the starting island. Buy any boat and sail right from the pier, going slightly to the right. When you arrive at the Statue of Sovereignty, you will need to pay 400 E$ to a guard for a special token that allows you to use the lift, which takes you down into the cave where you’ll find the altar to enchant your rod.

Using the Enchant Relic at the altar will apply an Enchantment to your rod. The Enchantments are random, and you might not get the enchantment you want, so be ready to repeat the process until you get the perfect enchantment.

And that is all the information you need to know about the Rods in the Second Sea. Check out our Fisch Codes article for freebies and E$ to help you buy the new rods.

