Square Enix and developer Luminous Productions have announced that prequel DLC story expansion Forspoken: In Tanta We Trust has a May 26, 2023 release date, but those who own the Forspoken Digital Deluxe Edition will receive early access on May 23. This adventure takes place 25 years prior to the events of the main game, and here is a plot synopsis from Square:

Continuing her search for a way to eradicate the Break from Athia once and for all, Frey finds herself following a mysterious voice that leads her to a place that somehow transports her to the Purge of the Rheddig, the legendary battle that devastated Athia and eventually drove the Tantas to madness. Accompanied by Tanta Cinta and a new set of magical abilities, Frey must uncover the answers and save Athia once more – and attempt to save herself.

As that last part suggests, Frey and Tanta will fight together, and Frey will have magic providing access to new combat strategies and combos. There will likewise be new environments in which to have those big battles, and they will employ verticality to make the best use of Frey’s parkour abilities. So all in all, if you enjoyed Forspoken, you will probably enjoy the In Tanta We Trust DLC too upon its release date in a couple months.

Unfortunately, Forspoken did not meet Square Enix’s sales expectations, and Square made the decision last month to merge Luminous Productions back into Square Enix on May 1. The Luminous team will help Square to create higher-quality AAA video games, and it will also provide “technical expertise in areas such as game engine development.” So, don’t expect any more Buffy the Vampire Slayer-like writing in your Square Enix games after this.