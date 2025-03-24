Full Dead Sails Kraken Guide [NEW UPDATE]

If you loved Dead Rails on sails, then you’ll also love the new update and its many fails. Yup, it’s a tough one, but you’ll easily be able to master the Seven Seas and bring down the tentacled beast. Don’t worry, though, as there’s no trial and error involved. I’ve whipped up this Dead Sails Kraken guide to take you through the fresh content, speed up your progression and turn the fun meter waaay up.

Recommended Videos

Dead Sails Kraken Boss Guide

You’ll start off right in the middle of town, across the Gun Store and Hospital and in front of the Trading Hut. First things first, you should get rid of any excess loot and arm yourself. IMO, a Rifle is a good choice in this regard. It’s only $75 and has enough firepower to hold off most enemies, at least for a little while. Once you get that, don’t forget to buy the coal needed to fuel the boast. It has an old-school engine, after all.

Screenshot by Destructoid

The next town is 10,000m away, so all you have to do is kickstart the damn thing and you’ll be on your merry way. You can stop to kill and loot Zombies and Drowned, but I wouldn’t necessarily recommend it. There aren’t too many valuables in the houses on the sides. To restart the ship, just burn more coal and have it start once more. Don’t be scared by the worm wiggling around on the right side, either. Wait until the second safe zone to sell the stuff off, but be careful of Big Foot and Zombie mobs on both sides of the river.

Screenshot by Destructoid

After the second safe zone/town, you’ll encounter a lot of burning buildings filled with mobs. Take care of each if you’re with friends, but otherwise, it’s a waste of time due to the spawn points being all over the place. Around 12,000m, there will be a castle-like house filled with Drowned, but Shotgun ammo and other valuable loot, too. Make sure you use it wisely.

Screenshot by Destructoid

Dead Sails Kraken Tips And Tricks

By now, you know the drill—kill, loot, repeat and hope the enemy suffers defeat. That’s pretty much the core gameplay loop. But to become a pro, you must lean into efficiency. And by that, I mean using the boat as your main inventory. Just empty your bag when you get back on it to save both time and space.

Screenshot by Destructoid

Also, another thing that helped me massively when thinking of this Dead Sails Kraken guide was stacking Zombies close to the incinerator. Although it’s normal to just want to get the hell out of those backwater towns, being efficient in your loot stacking will go a long way. Short on fuel? Just chuck a few Zombies in and you’re good to go.

Screenshot by Destructoid

Another good tip is to be wary of what’s going on in Sherrif’s offices. More often than not, you’ll find a larger concentration of mobs out there, but with sufficient rewards in terms of weapons and ammo. I was able to keep my shotgun going for a long time just by having a friend sweep the ground floor for me when we were looking through each town.

Screenshot by Destructoid

Don’t forget to save your ammo, weapons, fuel and medkits for the fortress around 25,000m. It’s still under construction, making it easy for mobs to ambush you. I wouldn’t advise going here without at least three more people, whereas a 5-stack would be ideal. Be efficient when picking up the loot, too.

Screenshot by Destructoid

Likewise, DO NOT engage the Big Feet after 30,000m. Not only are they incredibly strong, but they hit like a brick wall and take a lot of ammo to take out safely. Don’t dilly-dally around and make sure you measure your stops accordingly. Loot isn’t everything, as much as it pains me to admit it.

The town after 50,000m is also one of my favorite farming spots. There are at least two dozen Drowned and Zombies, so if you have a couple of friends with Shotguns or a Sawnoff. It’s also one of the most efficient ways to get corpses for fuel, so coordinate with your team to have the bodies prepped for loading ASAP.

How to Defeat the Kraken Boss in Dead Sails Kraken

First and foremost, you’re gonna want to sell everything you have in the final safe zone and stack up on all the ammo, weapons, and medkits you have. Likewise, I would advise against going easy on the Zombies and Drowned. Have a stash of a minimum 8-10 corpses to use as fuel during this final stretch of the Dead Sails Kraken guide. You’re almost there. At around 100k, you’re going to reach open waters and be in prime position to face the beast. The sign it’s coming will be the skies darkening.

Screenshot by Destructoid

Screenshot by Destructoid

The camera will then zoom out and the Kraken will pop out of the water. Before anything else, EVERYONE MUST PICK a tentacle. It’s because the boss has a lot of health, with each tentacle attacking and causing damage if not repelled properly. If you have five people on board, form a pentagram-like shape and everyone do their own thing.

Screenshot by Destructoid

Another ability you must be wary of is the water splash. It deals AoE damage to multiple players and is basically telegraphed by the Kraken winding back and creating a water trail with the tentacle. Be liberal when it comes to using med kits in this situation, too, as some of the damage is simply unavoidable.

Screenshot by Destructoid

Last, but most certainly not least, be careful about the Roar AoE, which causes minor damage but is completely unblockable, and seems to give the bost a slight damage buff, too. You’ll notice it by the white concentric circles coming off of the tentacle that used the ability.

Screenshot by Destructoid

See, I told you it seems much harder than it actually is. That’s all there is to my Dead Sails Kraken Guide. If you want to get through the boss even faster, grab one of our Dead Sails codes and see how far and how fast you can go. Good luck and smooth sailing!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy