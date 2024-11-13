Gail Simone Offers a Refreshing Deep Dive into Red Sonja in Her Upcoming Novel [Interview]

Legendary comic book author Gail Simone returns to one of her unexpected comic muses in the upcoming novel Red Sonja: Consumed. Simone peppers the She-Devil’s pulpy adventure with oodles of action and romance, catching The Escapist up on the process of bringing her inaugural prose epic to life.

The Escapist: Red Sonja: Consumed is your first prose novel. Could you talk a little bit about how that came together? The origin story, if you will.

Gail Simone: So, I have been writing comics for the last number of years. And when I was asked if I was interested in writing the Red Sonja comic awhile ago, I said: “No, I don’t think so.”

I happened to be at lunch with my mom, and when I hung up the phone after the call she said: “Who was that?” And I said: “Oh, they’re just asking me if I would like to write the Red Sonja comic, and I told them I didn’t think so.”

And my mom flipped out! She’s like: “What! You have to write that! Red Sonja’s my favorite!”

I’d never heard this in my life before, so I was kind of in shock. Although, my mom is a redhead along with myself and my sister, we’re all redheads. After talking to my mom a little bit, I learned that Red Sonja was a badass female character with red hair, and my mom really identified with that.

At the time, I just pictured her as an airbrushed painting on the side of a stoner van. It just didn’t mean much to me, and I didn’t know what I would have to say.

My mom just did the mom thing and literally nagged me and nagged me. She texted me. She called me. She talked to me in person and went, “Please, you have to do it for me!” She did the whole mom-guilt thing!

So, I finally said okay. I called the publisher and I said: “Okay, I would like to do six issues.” And to myself, I’m saying: “This is just for my mom, and then I’m out.”

When I started doing a little bit of research and really thinking about Red Sonja and what we could do to tell fantastical stories, but with a more modern sensibility, I would sit down and say: “I’m just gonna write a couple pages of this, and then I’m gonna go back to this other thing that I’m writing”. And I’d sit down to write, and I’d look up and it’d be thirteen pages later.

I just really got into her whole, you know, idea and the character and what could be done with her to tell these modern feminist stories in this fantastical setting. And I really haven’t stopped writing her since or being involved with her character. Cause I’ve written many comic book stories, many crossovers with her, [the] video game, worked on the beginnings of the film.

Then when the opportunity to write the prose novel came, I had to be honest and say I was pretty terrified. Because I’d written a couple prose stories, short stories, and that was like it for prose, publicly. You know, that’s daunting when you’re used to writing things in small sections. But, I was given a lot of encouragement and came up with the idea for the plot and just decided to, like I do lots of things, terrified but do it anyway.

It’s the only way to do it!

Then I just really started loving the freedom and the room and getting more deeply into her world. And having this huge, much bigger box of crayons to play with in the novel.

I started with a short story, and that ended up being a chapter in the novel, and that’s what we used to show around to publishers was that short story. And then we added an outline to it, and then I just treated it like I treat any other story that I want to tell. This was just longer and deeper.

I wanted to ask about that creative freedom you touched on. How much free reign did you have in the novel to carve out the story you wanted to tell for Sonja?

Pretty completely.

That’s fantastic. I feel like you’ve a lot of ownership over this character over the past decade, so it feels fitting.

Right, well there’s the licenser who owns the Red Sonja license. So, they’re always involved in any Red Sonja project. But, because I’ve worked with them on and off for quite awhile, we know each other pretty well and know what we can bring to the table. I just have to be grateful and thankful that I really did have pretty much free reign.

Any meetings we had were more like: “Well, there’s gonna be more romance and more sex and stuff” and those kind of things. And I went: “Oh, I got you!”

You definitely did! I read it and I loved all the genre blending that went on, especially the romance.

Thank you so much.

You’ve tackled Red Sonja in comics and in animation, but getting into the novel, as you were talking about, the sandbox is a lot bigger. Was there anything you were excited to explore in this format that you haven’t been able to explore with the character previously?

The really refreshing thing about writing this novel is how much more deeply you can get into Red Sonja’s thoughts and her world and how she became who she is. You know, what led her to that.

There’s just things, like with the deep romance and her nomadic lifestyle and the way that she processes things, the way she loves, the way she rages, I could just get into it a lot more deeply.

And when writing a novel, compared to writing a comic, I’m very well aware of every panel is precious in comic book, and I rely on the artist to tell a lot of the story. You know, I write a lot of the script and then the artist bring the visuals to life. In the novel, I have to choose the words and rely on the reader to bring the visuals to life and bring the world to life in their own imagination. I think that is a little bit of a different skill, and hopefully it came across.

That is exactly what I was gonna ask about next which is what the challenges were in writing the novel, particularly with action? Because in comics and in animation action is a lot more dynamic. So how did it feel from a prose perspective to approach those scenes?

Well, I always – in fact, I’ve been made fun of a few times, where I very much choreograph the fight scenes in comics. When I was working on Justice League Unlimited, I choreographed the fight scene in the episode [“Double Date”] and I got the call: “Well, you don’t really need to do that, the people we have here are very good at doing that.” And I was like: “Oh, okay”. And then they used the exact choreography that I had in the script.

So, I do tend to be a little bit of a quote “control freak” when it comes to that. Because I think you can show so much character in a fight scene when they’re in those really dramatic life or death situations. So, I’m used to choreographing that part, but it’s just choosing the right words for the reader rather than the right words for the artist was the difference.

When you’re writing a novel versus comics or animation, did you find that the actual writing process, like the daily habits, were modified at all or was it similar?

My writing process kinda stays very similar, just because there’s a couple things about me in that I don’t have necessarily regular time frames or regular routines like some writers do. They’ll get up in the morning, and they’ll have their regular routine and they sit down to write. I think that one of the reasons that I don’t have that is that when I started writing I had a full time salon that I was running and a kid that I was raising. I just had to write when I could write. So, that’s how I developed my habits is “be ready to sit down and write when you can.”

The only difference now is I do the bulk of it at night when everyone’s asleep. Just because you don’t have the emails and the phone calls and the family stuff going on. I did have to sequester myself for periods of time while writing the novel just so I could hunker down and focus on only that. So that was probably the main difference. Yeah, I did that probably three times throughout the time of writing the novel for just like four days at a time something like that. Just to really be able to focus and keep going at my own pace without the interruptions.

As I mentioned, I had the chance to read [the novel], and I have to admit that Red Sonja is one of those characters who is kind of a blind spot for me in comics. So I felt this was, for me, such a great jumping on point into the character. When writing the novel how did you weigh the balance of readers who might be new to the character versus longtime fans?

I am so glad that you did feel like you had all the information you needed. Because I always assume, even when I’m writing a comic, that this is someone’s first experience. I try to give the information in the script and in as non-clumsy a way as possible, so that person can have the information they need to understand what’s going on. And I really, really wanted to do that with this Red Sonja novel, because I feel like there’s things in this novel for people who read all different types of genres that they can enjoy and I wanted them to no feel burdened by too much history or questioning – not having enough information to really understand her character. So, I was very purposeful about that.

I have a what might seem like an out of the blue compliment, but I really love that there are chapter titles. I feel like there’s been a trend in fiction lately of not embracing chapter titles. Was that very intentional for you or what went into that particular decision?

It was very intentional for me. I like it too.

It helps the reader know what [the chapter] might be about, and also those interstitials that start every chapter.

Yes, those are also a great jumping in point!

I had doubts on and off throughout writing it. At first I was like, “Oh yeah, these have to be in here.” And then, after writing a million of them, I was like, “I don’t know, are people gonna like this?”

The reason I did it was to give her character that feeling of being a legend and legendary without having to put it, you know in the adventures that you’re following along with Sonja in Sonja’s time.

And then, the chapter titles were also to help give it – keep that pulp feel to the novel. So, both of those things, those are the things I did to try to keep it in that feeling of being pulp novel and then also legendary.

Were there any other current trends in the literary space that you were either trying to play into or avoid when you were writing?

No, cause I always just try to do my own thing.

The only thing is I didn’t wanna be too terse? I wanted the language to feel a little bit more like a fantasy novel an evocative of her world and those things. I didn’t want to be too terse.

Although, I admire writer’s who write that way. I just didn’t feel it was appropriate for this novel.

And I think that’s one of the reasons that I started with a short story that became a chapter, is trying to find that tone and those feelings of, you know, painting a large tapestry and being able to follow it along and not have it feel too terse and short. It should feel epic, that’s the word.

And it does feel epic, for sure!

You started the book with a dedication to your husband who you said has a bit of a thing for red heads. Could you tell me a little about your favorite pop culture red heads?

Oh my goodness, there’s so many! And I’ve written so many of them!

You have!

Every character that I’ve written seems to have red hair.

And then when I would start creating characters like I did for my creator own comic Clean Room, I – the description of the character, she was brunette. Then the art came back and she was a red head, and I went: “Wait, what happened?” But, she just looked so amazing, I knew people would really love her, so I was like: “Okay, it’s another red head!”

I wrote, you know, Barbara Gordon Batgirl. And, let’s see, Red Sonja. And, uh, oh my goodness, I’m drawing a blank all the sudden. It seems like there’s been so many!

Well, I was gonna ask about, you know, [another] famous red head. You have Felicia Day doing the audiobook for Red Sonja: Consumed. How did that come together?

Yes, I’m so excited about that!

My literary agent suggested her when we were having a dinner meeting. She didn’t know that I knew her, because I do know Felicia and we’ve had a few conversations and a couple meetings. And I was like, “Oh, that would be so perfect!”

And, you know, the people that try make the deals were making the deals. Then I emailed Felicia and was like: “Please, you would be the absolute perfect person to do this!”

I just now listened to a segment of it. I just now got a download for the whole thing and I haven’t had a chance to listen to it, but what I [have] heard is just perfect. It’s the right amount of strength and youthfulness. And I’m sure when we get to it Sonja’s attitude will come across great with Felicia doing it.

It’s just, I couldn’t be happier with the choice!

It does seem like a perfect pairing!

Now that you’ve ripped the band-aid off of your first prose novel, is there any character you’d love to give a similar treatment to? Another comic book character you’d love to do a novelization of down the line if you had free reign?

Well, there’s gonna be a second Red Sonja novel. We have that for sure.

And then, I think I would like to do my own thing. Not to say I wouldn’t do more already created and licensed characters, but I feel like I’m ready to create something new.

That’s very exciting! Have you been kicking around some novel ideas then?

I have. I just don’t want nail down on them, because I haven’t decided for sure.

And have you started work on the second Red Sonja novel?

Yeah, and it’s due in a few months. So, we’re well into it.

And we’re coming into a good time of year for me to be working on a novel right now, because I live in Oregon and it starts to rain and rains for like six months.

I wanted to talk to you a little bit about Twitter. Because you’ve always been a phenomenal and very entertaining presence on Twitter, but I know the site has changed a lot in the past couple years. You’re still very active on there and very delightful, but I was wondering if your attitude or mentality around the site has changed at all?

I’m kind of wrestling with that right now, to be honest.

I want to be somewhere where other people feel safe being as well. And some people, a lot of people are leaving it, a lot of people want to stay just out of defiance and they feel like my Twitter account is helping them get through some things, which is great. I’m just really kind of, I’m so stubborn that my first reaction is just to keep things the way they are. But then also I’m well aware of what’s going on and I’m also seeing a lot more harassment coming on lately. So I’m just kind of trying to decide right now. It’s kind of up in the air.

But it’s the best way that I have right now of reaching out to readers on a regular basis. So, I don’t know yet.

[Laughs] I can understand everyone’s opinions on Twitter.

It’s tough, because there are days where I get things tweeted at me, especially now, that just aren’t, they don’t really – they shouldn’t be said. Let alone, said in public like they are.

It can be really awful on there. And unmitigated nowadays.

It’s true. But, you know, the honest truth of that is that I’ve had that all my life.

How do you manage that? What things do you do to help with that?

I just try to do the things that make me feel good. I have a supportive family. My husband, and my son, and sister who is a librarian. And then also, there’s a lot more nice people that wash away that other garbage. And that’s what keeps me sane.

You have curated a very lovely community on there [Twitter]. The people who engage with you are very – for the most part – there’s a lot of delightful folks on there.

Yeah, and that’s why I’ve stayed there. But I recognize that some people do not feel safe there and I completely get it.

Well, to pivot into the joy, I wanted to ask what some of the things are lately that have been bringing you joy? In terms of things you’ve been watching or reading or just things in life that have been motivating and inspiring you lately?

Okay, there’s a lot of things. I’m an avid consumer of entertainment.

I chose to start reading the Bridgerton series because it has a delightful tone. It’s something that I don’t feel like I need to deconstruct constantly because it’s similar to what I’m working on. I can just love it for what it is, just enjoy it as a reader.

Have you watched the Netflix series too?

Yes. And I really admire how the series seemed to get the tone of the novels. That’s not always easy, so I’m kind delighted by that.

I just finished Hollow Kingdom, which I though was great. And I finished listening, in their own voices, to The Truths We Hold by Kamala [Harris] and The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama. I’m in the process of rereading Shōgun, and listening to Salem’s Lot, and reading The Thursday Murder Club as well.

Last year I read Stephen King’s Fairy Tale, which was the last book that I read that I could not put down.

I wanted to ask you about Stephen King, because I know you’ve been talking about him on Twitter lately too. Do you have a favorite all-time Stephen King story or novel?

Yeah, The Dead Zone for me. It just really tough to think about at the moment.

Is there anything else you wanted to let our readers know about Red Sonja: Consumed?

I’m hoping that there’s a couple things people really take away from it and enjoy about it. One of them is Sonja’s ability to live in the moment. Cause not all of us can do that and I’m one of those people that find that very difficult. To just live in the moment and accept things for the way that they are. And have no regrets.

Although, I think Sonja kinda learns that there are other people that exist.

Maybe a little bit of regret is okay sometimes.

And also, that there’s a time for self preservation and a time when we need to work together and be part of something.

I think that those things are throughout the novel.

And then, also I’m writing Uncanny X-Men right now, which is getting a really great response thankfully to all the readers for that.

How have you been enjoying Uncanny X-Men?

I’m loving it! I’m having a blasting writing that book! And David Marquez is such a genius on the art that, the package of it I’m just really proud of.

From what [the reader’s are] telling me about it, they have something to look forward to and they enjoy reading it. It’s fun. Even though some of the things that happen in it are kind of [laughs].

But, they’re having fun reading it. And I think that’s something we need right now.

And comics are so great for that, too. A nice escape!

I love it!

Red Sonja: Consumed is available for pre-order now, with copies hitting bookstore and digital shelves on November 19.

