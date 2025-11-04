5 story-led games like Dispatch to get lost in

Dispatch is a story-led superhero comedy that’s taken the gaming community by storm since its release on October 22, 2025. It’s reminiscent of older narrative games that prioritize player choices, and it’s a hell of a lot of fun to play.

If you’re waiting for the next episodes of Dispatch, I’ve gathered up 5 narrative-focused games like Dispatch to play today. Some of them are from entirely different subgenres, like horror or sci-fi, while others sit in the adventure niche just like Dispatch, but all 5 will go down well with fans of narrative-driven experiences.

The Escapist recaps

5 games like Dispatch to play in 2025

Dispatch is a unique game, so picking out identical matches for fans to dig into is no easy feat. More often than not, games with the same themes don’t have the same gameplay loop, and vice versa.

To pick out this list of games like Dispatch, I worked on finding games with a heavy focus on story and player autonomy, with some examples also following an episodic structure. They’re not identical in terms of theme or genre – some are horror and others are sci-fi, for example – but I’m confident Dispatch fans will still enjoy them.

The Wolf Among Us

The Wolf Among Us is a legendary title. Image credit: Telltale Games

Starting with the obvious pick, Dispatch fans will get a kick out of The Wolf Among Us. It’s a story-rich detective game with dark, bloody flair, developed and published by Telltale Games. The Wolf Among Us is episodic and incredibly memorable.

While the two are in different genres, Dispatch and The Wolf Among Us are incredibly similar in their approach to player autonomy. Every choice in The Wolf Among Us is crucial and will have an impact on the story.

An honorable mention here alongside this entry is Batman: The Telltale Series. I’d argue that The Wolf Among Us has the better story and character roster, but if you’re a huge superhero fan, Telltale’s take on Batman is well worth a look.

AI: The Somnium Files

AI: The Somnium Files is dark, intense, and memorable. Image credit: Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd.

AI: The Somnium Files follows the neo-noir theme of The Wolf Among Us, placing the player in the shoes of a detective hoping to catch a serial killer.

It’s moody and intense, with a story that blends elements of crime thrillers and sci-fi dramas into one memorable, slightly convoluted package.

In contrast to Dispatch’s episodic adventure format, AI: The Somnium Files is a visual novel. It’s a little more hands-off in terms of gameplay, but if you don’t mind that, it’s well worth your time as it’s an emotional, unsettling experience with well-crafted characters.

The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series

The Definitive Series is the best way to play this game. Image credit: Telltale Games

Would it really be a list of games like Dispatch if Telltale’s magnum opus wasn’t included? Arguably, it’s the game that kick-started the episodic narrative game craze; Telltale’s The Walking Dead is equal parts apocalyptic, lovable, and intense.

The Definitive Series iteration of the game is the best way to experience Telltale’s The Walking Dead, as it’s a comprehensive anthology with over 50 hours of gameplay. This take on the legendary zombie series remains one of the best narrative experiences in gaming to this day.

Slay the Princess — The Pristine Cut

It’s heavier and scarier, but Dispatch fans should still love Slay the Princess. Image credit: Black Tabby Games/Serenity Forge

Slay The Princess is a fairly big departure from Dispatch in terms of style and themes, but bear with me here. Yes, it’s a psychological horror visual novel, but it’s a masterclass in narrative, tension-building, and encouraging player to think about their choices.

On top of this, it’s one of the best visual novels around, particularly if you pick up the Pristine Cut iteration of the game. If the main thing you enjoy about Dispatch is the quality of the story and the impact you can have on it as a player, you’ll love Slay the Princess.

Cabernet

Cabernet is a dark and charming experience. Image credit: Party for Introverts/Akupara Games

Finally, another Dispatch-ish game that’s worth diving into is Cabernet. Similar to Slay the Princess, it’s a horror title with a rich and immersive story that allows players to shape the world with their choices.

Cabernet blends elements of 2D RPGs with visual novels, making for a narrative-driven, engaging experience. Fans of Dispatch who want something darker will enjoy navigating the afterlife with this title.

If you’re looking for games like Dispatch to fill in the time between episodes, it’s worth looking outside of the superhero niche. Games like Cabernet, The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series, and AI: The Somnium Files aren’t identical to Dispatch, but they’ll still suit fans of the episodic superhero title perfectly.

Ask The Escapist

Does Dispatch release episodes? Yes, Dispatch is an episodic game. Each Dispatch episode is released in a pair. How many episodes of Dispatch are there? At the time of writing this article, there are four episodes of Dispatch available to play, with another four slated for release, according to the in-game episode select screen. Will there be a second season of Dispatch? Nothing official about a second season of Dispatch has been confirmed at the time of writing, but this article will be updated if anything changes. Fans have been eagerly discussing the potential for more episodes in community forums since the game’s release. Who voices Chase in Dispatch? Chase is voiced by Jeffrey Wright in Dispatch, adding even more star power to the Dispatch voice actor roster.

