Gormiti Could Be Your Next Fantasy Guilty Pleasure

Another toys-to-life franchise is on the way. Gormiti: The New Era is an upcoming, live-action fantasy series from the creator of Winx Club and Fate: The Winx Saga, which will be based on the Gormiti toy line that first launched in 2005.

Per Variety, like the Winx franchise, the series sounds like it will skew towards a relatively young audience. The story will follow a group of youngsters from different tribes from across the island of Gorm. The group must learn to utilize magical gear to summon legendary gods and heroes to support them in their fight against the Darkans and their leader, Voidus.

The series has been shot and produced in Italy, though each member of the main cast is fluent in English to help ensure the production reaches a global audience. Gormiti: The New Era has already been approved for two seasons, each consisting of 10 episodes. It is a collaborative production between toy manufacturer Giochi Preziosi and Fate: The Winx Saga company Rainbow.

While this will be the first live-action Gormiti series, it’s not the first time the fantasy franchise has graced the small screen. The New Era will, in fact, be the fifth outing, after an initial animated series that originally ran between 2008 and 2011, followed by three successive reboot series in 2012, 2018, and 2022.

The series is set to debut in 2024, though no English-language distributor has been announced as yet. Fate: The Winx Saga ran for two seasons on Netflix in 2021 and 2022, with the streamer deciding not to move ahead with the third season. However, a film based on the property is in the works, as is a reboot of the original Winx Club animation.