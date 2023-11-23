Movies & TVNews

Gyeongseong Creature Gets Spooky in First Full Trailer

By
0

The first full trailer has arrived for Gyeongseong Creature, Netflix’s next major South Korean production, and it hints at an engrossing mix of horror and intrigue.

The trailer introduces us to some of the major beats we can expect from the series, beginning with a night-time confrontation between Park Seo-Joon’s Jang Tae-Sang and Han So-Hee’s Yoon Chae-Ok. It leads into the initial intrigue of Tae-Sang trying to locate a missing person with Chae-Ok’s help. After wavering between glitz, action, and drama in the 1945 setting, the trailer finally takes viewers to Ongseong Hospital, where things get spooky.

The second half of the Gyeongseong Creature trailer revels in bloodshed, shadowy monsters, and soldiers. It taps into the show’s premise, which promises that Tae-Sang and Chae-Ok will have to confront a monster “born of human greed.” Check it out for yourself:

Marvel fans may recognize Park Seo-Joon from his recent turn as Prince Yan in The Marvels, though he also had a small role in 2019’s Parasite. Outside those film roles, he’s led several K-dramas, including Hwarang and Itaewon Class. Han So-Hee, meanwhile, previously starred in the 2021 action series My Name and romantic drama Nevertheless.

Just personally, Gyeongseong Creature is one of my most anticipated series of the whole year, so I’m excited to finally get a decent glimpse of it. The series will launch in two parts on Netflix. The first is set to debut on December 22, 2023, while the second will hit two weeks later on January 5, 2024.

It’s just the latest in Netflix’s push to blockbuster South Korean content. The flagship of those efforts is, of course, Squid Game, which recently received a reality show spin-off, but there’s plenty besides that, including Sweet Home, Kingdom, All of Us Are Dead, and The Uncanny Counter, not to mention plenty of romance shows.

About the author

Damien Lawardorn
Editor and Contributor of The Escapist: Damien Lawardorn has been writing about video games since 2010, including a 1.5 year period as Editor-in-Chief of Only Single Player. He’s also an emerging fiction writer, with a Bachelor of Arts with Media & Writing and English majors. His coverage ranges from news to feature interviews to analysis of video games, literature, and sometimes wider industry trends and other media. His particular interest lies in narrative, so it should come as little surprise that his favorite genres include adventures and RPGs, though he’ll readily dabble in anything that sounds interesting.
More Stories by Damien Lawardorn