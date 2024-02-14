Halo: Is Makee in Season 2?

Halo villain Makee died in the Paramount+ show’s Season 1 finale – but death is rarely the end in science fiction (especially for baddies). So, is Makee in Halo Season 2?

Is Makee in Halo Season 2?

Yes, Makee is indeed back on deck in Halo Season 2. The Covenant’s human mole makes her first (brief) appearance in Episode 1, “Sanctuary.” Her involvement in proceedings is initially a secret, however, a flashback before the credits roll confirms she’s present during the stand-off between Pablo Schreiber’s John-117/Master Chief and a squad of Covenant Elites on Sanctuary.

Makee shows up next in Halo Season 2, Episode 2, “Sword.” As before, she’s part of the Master Chief’s memories of Sanctuary. The Chief is clearly troubled by Makee’s apparent return, as his Silver Team comrade Kai (Kate Kennedy) killed Makee in Season 1. It’s unclear how Makee is still alive in Halo‘s second season, although future episodes will presumably address this mystery.

Don’t expect Makee’s love life to undergo a similarly miraculous resurrection, though. Schreiber said as much in a recent interview, confirming that he successfully lobbied for Halo Season 2 to drop the Master Chief/Makee romance introduced in Season 1.

“I’ve gone on record already to say that I wasn’t a big supporter of the relationship between Makee and John being romantic,” Schreiber told Radio Times. “I always wanted [actor] Charlie [Murphy] to be a part of the show, I think Makee’s a great character… I just don’t think it should have been romantic. So we’ve taken a lot of that out for the second season.”

Who Plays Makee in Halo Season 2?

Irish actor Charlie Murphy portrays Makee in Halo Season 2. Murphy originated the role in Season 1, learning the fictional Sangheili language as part of her prep. According to Murphy, this was just one of several challenges the part presented. Another was Makee’s status as a character created for the show.

“It was kind of a genius move on the showrunner and producer’s part to create [Makee],” she told ComicBook.com in 2022. “And it was just such a daunting prospect to play her. And I felt like you have no control, you can only turn up on the day having done your homework and put whatever you can in the can, and then hopefully, hopefully, people will like it. And not everyone will, but that’s okay.”

Halo Season 2 is currently streaming on Paramount+, with new episodes dropping Thursdays.