House of the Dragon Announces Season 2 First Look With New Posters

Fire and blood come in all shapes and sizes. House of the Dragon announces the first look at Season 2 with new posters for the successful Game of Thrones spin-off.

With the Hollywood strikes in the rearview, studios are returning to promoting their big projects. CCXP in Brazil is the current hub for all things entertainment, and HBO is taking the opportunity to tease the next season of House of the Dragon. The show’s official X account announced that the first look at the sophomore outing will hit the Internet tomorrow, December 2nd, and also released some posters to hold fans over, which you can check out below:

Tomorrow.

The first look at #HOTDS2 is coming with fire and blood. #HOTDnaCCXP pic.twitter.com/Yknlfh5T6Z — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) December 1, 2023

The posters feature new looks at both Alicent Hightower and Rhaenyra Targaryen, who went from best friends to bitter rivals in Season 1 of the show. And things didn’t get any simpler in the finale because Alicent’s son, Aemond Targaryen, killed Rhaenyra’s son, Lucerys Velaryon, during a dragon fight. That event will kick off the Dance of the Dragons, which will be the focus of Season 2.

Many eager fans fairly assumed that House of the Dragon would be affected by the strikes in Hollywood over the summer. However, author George R.R. Martin made it clear that wasn’t the case. “One of the few shows still shooting is House of the Dragon, as you may have read,” Martin wrote in a blog post. “That’s true. I am told the second season is half done. ALL of the scripts had been finished months before the WGA strike began. No writing has been done since, to the best of my knowledge.”

Martin also discussed how the show’s actors were able to keep working. “HOTD is shot mostly in London (and a little bit in Wales, Spain, and various other locations), which is why filming has continued,” he added. “The actors are members of the British union, Equity, not SAG-AFTRA, and though Equity strongly supports their American cousins (they have a big rally planned to show that support), British law forbids them from staging a sympathy strike.”

So, all that worry was for nothing, as the show is set to return to HBO in 2024. And for those unable to wait until then, a first look will be out tomorrow that should help get you over that hump.