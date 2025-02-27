How Long Is Monster Hunter Wilds?

Want to know how long Monster Hunter Wilds is before you jump in? Whether you’re worried about this game taking over your life or just looking to find out what kind of time commitment you’re looking at, then this is an important question, and we’ve got the answer.

How Long is Monter Hunter Wilds?

Anyone who knows Monster Hunter as a series understands that the game can theoretically last forever, however, there’s also a set number of things that happen in the story before the credits roll, and we’re going to view that as the “end point” for the game for a lot of people, or certainly the bit that most people would consider as having finished the game.

With that in mind, you’re looking at around 15 hours of story in Monster Hunter Wilds before you hit the credits. This amount of time is going to vary wildly depending on how much you focus on just playing the story versus grinding for new weapons, how much you chat with everyone, and how much side content you engage with as well. That’s to say nothing of the fact that this assumes a fairly high success rate in the story missions, and some players might struggle with some of the higher-level hunts given how punishing they can be.

In terms of how long it’ll take you to complete Monster Hunter Wilds beyond that, you can expect to spend basically as many hours as you want after the credits have rolled. It’s at this point that High Rank becomes available, and you get a few sub-stories to engage with, along with the ability to just go to town on all of the monsters you’ve already fought along with whatever new ones pop up, and those that might be added to the game in the future.

Monster Hunter games can regularly draw in players for hundreds if not thousands of hours, so if you really enjoy it and you’re worried that 15 hours is too short, you’ll be able to keep playing anyway. On the other end of things, if you’re someone who just wants to experience the story of Nata and the Speakers, then you’ll get a nice ending for that once you’ve rolled credits. We’re expecting to spend a few hundred hours in the game thanks to the co-op and the post-release support we’re expecting Capcom to deliver, and we’d imagine a lot of other players will be doing the same.

