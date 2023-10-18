How Long Is Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Movie in Theaters?

Filmed across three concerts, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie has been making a big splash at the box office. But what if you’ve been meaning to see it and haven’t? You might be asking how long is Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie in theaters? Here’s the answer.

When Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Leaves Theaters

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert spans four albums worth of hits and is set to run until November 2024, with over 140 dates. But what about the movie itself? How long have you got to watch this concert on the the big screen?

Sure, you can debate whether it’s better to be there or not, but the movie gives you a better view than you would from any of the actual concert’s seats. Well, the good news is that the movie will be running for some time yet.

The movie was released this October 13, and as confirmed by USA Today, it’ll be in theatres for at least thirteen weeks, up till 12 January, 2024. However, it could be sticking around even longer.

Why? Because it’s making money, an awful lot of money. It’s made over $120m, at least six times its budget, possibly more. When a movie’s doing that well, and has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 100%/99% it’d be silly to let it just fade from cinemas.

Will Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Be on Streaming?

At the time of writing, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour isn’t legally available to stream online. However, it’s bound to come to digital and streaming eventually, and there’s also the possibility of a Blu-Ray or DVD release. But you might have to wait for that, because we anticipate AMC Theatres and Cinemark Theatres, who are distributing it, extending its theatrical run.

So, the answer to how long is Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie in cinemas is that it’s running for 13 weeks, up until 12 January, 2024. It could hang around longer, but don’t absolutely count on it.