How Many Seasons of School Spirits There Are, Answered

One of the biggest original series premieres on Paramount+ this year is School Spirits, which blends young adult drama with supernatural horror underpinnings. Premiering in March 2023, School Spirits has been a critical success, but how many seasons are there?

School Spirits revolves around a murder mystery with a paranormal twist, as high schooler Maddie Nears finds herself in the afterlife after her apparent death. With Maddie’s memories of her own murder left enigmatic, she tries to investigate what happened to her in her final moments and learn who killed her with help from the living and dead around her. Here is how many seasons of School Spirits are currently available to watch and what we know about the series’ future.

How Many Seasons of School Spirits Are There?

Maddie talks with a ghost in the background

Only one season of School Spirits is currently available, which concluded on April 12, 2023. The season has eight episodes, with the first three premiering on March 9, 2023 with the remainder being released weekly until the season finale, which was surprise-released a full day early.

The first season certainly ends with the expectation of a second season, rather than closing out on a definitive note. However, it wasn’t until June 2023, two months after the premiere of the season finale, that the future of School Spirits was officially revealed.

Will School Spirits Have a Season 2?

Maddie stares in the gym

School Spirits will indeed have a second season, with Paramount+ officially renewing the series on June 20, 2023. With the first season ending on a cliffhanger, fans can breathe a sigh of relief knowing there will be a continuation to the story as the plot thickens behind Maddie’s ghostly state. Paramount+ has claimed that School Spirits is a success with its viewership numbers, though specifics in streaming data have not been publicly released.

A premiere date for School Spirits Season 2 has not yet been currently announced by Paramount+, nor has the number of episodes ordered for its second season. Principal photography on Season 2 is expected to begin at an undisclosed date in 2024, making a March 2024 season premiere date highly unlikely for the show’s return. There have been no additional casting announcements behind the upcoming second season, with all the main cast members currently expected to return to reprise their roles.