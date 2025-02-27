How to Beat and Capture Quematrice In Monster Hunter Wilds

Want to beat down the fearsome Quematrice in Monster Hunter Wilds, but you’re worried it’ll set you ablaze and steal your meat? Fear not, weary hunter, because we’re on hand to help you out. We’re going to go into weaknesses, strategies, attacks to avoid, and how to not only defeat, but even capture the Quematrice.

How to Beat Quematrice in Monster Hunter Wilds

Weaknesses: Water

Resistances: N/A

Immunities: Sonic Bomb

The Quematrice is a giant chicken-like beast that’s clearly inspired by the Cockatrice. However, we’re all pretty thankful that this one just breathes fire instead of turning people to stone. As it’s a mid-sized monster, most weapons are fairly effective against it, but a lot of the attacks it makes are in the area surrounding it, so those who are less confident might feel better bringing a weapon with some range.

In terms of notable attacks, while the tail strikes and sweeps it can use can deal a bit of damage, the tail slaw is the heaviest hitter when you’re behind it. This has the Quematrice bringing its tail high up in the air for a second before slamming it down. Sidestepping or blocking will let you avoid taking damage though. Outside of that, the ones you’ll want to keep an eye out for are the fire attacks. These not only deal damage up front, but can set you on fire which drains your health, and even set fire to the ground too.

These don’t have much of a tell though. Quematrice can do one in front of it, where it’ll rear its head up slightly and roar before igniting a flame that it flings out from its tail. There’s also a full sweep it can do after roaring and lifting its head and tail up that’ll have it hitting everything around it with fire. It can also do this as part of a charging attack where it’ll run towards you, then turn at the last second to fling fire at you. If you’re playing at range, your best bet is to start moving backwards as it does this to avoid the damage.

How to Capture Quematrice in Monster Hunter Wilds

To capture the Quematrice, you’re going to need the right tools. That means you’ll want to bring along both a Shock Trap and a Pitfall Trap, along with at least two Tranq Bombs. You technically only need one trap to do this, but having a backup is pretty much essential in any Monster Hunter game, just in case it flees the area or another monster triggers it.

Once you’ve weakened the Quematrice enough that it’s limping, or you can keep an eye on the mini-map to see if the skull icon keeps floating off of it, you just need to lay a trap. We recommend waiting until the monster has fled to a new area once it’s limped off, as this’ll make things simpler. Place your trap, and then lure the Quematrice into it, and then throw two Tranq Bombs and you’ll have it caught.

