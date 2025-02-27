Want to know all about Artian weapons in Monster Hunter Wilds? Artian weapons are brand-new to this game, and allow you to craft unique weapons that have more or less whatever stats and elements you could possibly want. It’s a late-game thing though, so let’s go into everything you need to know.

How to Craft Artian Weapons in Monster Hunter Wilds

The first thing you’ll need to do is actually unlock this feature. To do this, you need to beat the story and unlock High Rank, and then continue on until you defeat your first Tempered monster. We’re not going to spoil which monster it is, but you’ll know it as the NPCs will all comment on how tough it looks and how many scars it has.

Once you’ve defeated this beast, Gemma will want to have a chat with you and discuss Artian weapons. This will trigger the tutorial on the whole matter, and between that and Gemma, you’ll learn that she can now craft them. The way this works is that each weapon type has three components, and you’ll need to have at least one of each to craft any given weapon. However, it goes deeper than that.

Components have a rarity value along with an element type and an Artian bonus. Components need to have the same rarity value to be useable together, and the elemental effect on your weapon is dictated by the element you have the most of on your components. If you use two water and one lightning, you’ll get a water weapon. Use three water pieces, and you’ll have a stronger water infusion, but have three different elements, and you’ll have no elemental infusion at all.

The Artian bonus will either give you an attack boost or an affinity boost. Attack is the general level of damage your weapon can inflict, and affinity is basically your critical hit chance. It’s up to you which one you go for, and how you want to play. Of course, to do any of these, you’ll need to get Artian materials.

How to Get Artian Materials in Monster Hunter World

Getting Artian materials is relatively simple; you just need to hunt Tempered monsters in High Rank. There’s usually one or two of these roaming around any given area once you’ve defeated your first one. You’ll get notifications stating that one is in the area, and you can recognize them on the map because all of them have a blue outline.

Upon defeating or capturing a Tempered monster, you’ll get a few Artian parts, and can basically just keep farming these monsters to get more and eventually get the ones that you want. You’ll see these parts after the main mission rewards in amongst the decorations you earn. These will become higher rarity the higher your hunter rank goes as well, so it’ll naturally progress as you do. It is noting that, while there doesn’t seem to be a hard link between the monster you hunt and the types of Artian drops it gives you, so just hunt the ones you like fighting, or need the parts from for other weapons or armor pieces.

