Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Moving the cargo in Star Wars Outlaws
Category:
Video Games
Guides

How To Disable The Energy Barrier During Breakout in Star Wars Outlaws

One of the most frustrating puzzles in Star Wars Outlaws.
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|

Published: Aug 26, 2024 01:30 pm

Some of the puzzles in Star Wars Outlaws can be incredibly frustrating and one of these comes during the story mission Breakout. If you’ve been puzzled by how to disable the energy barrier stopping Ank’s escape, here’s how to get it done.

Recommended Videos

How to Disable The Energy Barrier in Star Wars Outlaws

Destroy the rock to see the power core in Star Wars Outlaws

From the Checkpoint in Breakout where your objective becomes disabling the energy barrier to help Ank with her escape, there is one extremely annoying blater puzzle to complete along with some brief stealth fighting, and mild platforming.

Here’s a step-by-step guide so that you can get the cargo flowing and move on with Ank’s escape from the factory.

  1. Swing across the gap towards where Ank’s cargo is stuck.
  2. Climb up the side of the building following the platforming route and remain handing from the edge until the closest guard begins looking in the other direction.
  3. Crouch walk to the first guard, eliminate them then hide behind the boxes. 
  4. Wait until the second guard which is close to where you entered is clear for a stealth elimination and then take it.
  5. Finally, there’s a third guard near Ank’s location that you need to eliminate while remaining hidden, but if you do alert any of these enemies be prepared for a firefight against many more enemies.
  6. Look out over the gap where Ank is stuck and you’ll see a vent. Send Nix to open the vent so that you can fix the power cell inside with your pistol.
  7. Opposite the vent, you’ll see an oddly colored rock. Use the charged shot on your pistol to shatter this rock, and then shoot the power cell behind it.

That’s all that you need to do! Now you should have got the cargo moving again and Ank should be on the way to escape. The remainder of the quest is simple platforming and shooting, and that’s basically it.

Now that you’ve got Ank on your side it’s time to get back to the Star Wars Outlaws adventure.

Post Tag:
Star Wars Outlaws
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for The Escapist who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of topics between anime and gaming and boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: [email protected]