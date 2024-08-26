How To Disable The Energy Barrier During Breakout in Star Wars Outlaws

Some of the puzzles in Star Wars Outlaws can be incredibly frustrating and one of these comes during the story mission Breakout. If you’ve been puzzled by how to disable the energy barrier stopping Ank’s escape, here’s how to get it done.

How to Disable The Energy Barrier in Star Wars Outlaws

From the Checkpoint in Breakout where your objective becomes disabling the energy barrier to help Ank with her escape, there is one extremely annoying blater puzzle to complete along with some brief stealth fighting, and mild platforming.

Here’s a step-by-step guide so that you can get the cargo flowing and move on with Ank’s escape from the factory.

Swing across the gap towards where Ank’s cargo is stuck. Climb up the side of the building following the platforming route and remain handing from the edge until the closest guard begins looking in the other direction. Crouch walk to the first guard, eliminate them then hide behind the boxes. Wait until the second guard which is close to where you entered is clear for a stealth elimination and then take it. Finally, there’s a third guard near Ank’s location that you need to eliminate while remaining hidden, but if you do alert any of these enemies be prepared for a firefight against many more enemies. Look out over the gap where Ank is stuck and you’ll see a vent. Send Nix to open the vent so that you can fix the power cell inside with your pistol. Opposite the vent, you’ll see an oddly colored rock. Use the charged shot on your pistol to shatter this rock, and then shoot the power cell behind it.

That’s all that you need to do! Now you should have got the cargo moving again and Ank should be on the way to escape. The remainder of the quest is simple platforming and shooting, and that’s basically it.

Now that you’ve got Ank on your side it’s time to get back to the Star Wars Outlaws adventure.

