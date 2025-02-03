How to Fix No Man’s Sky “Version Mismatch” Error

No Man’s Sky is a pretty great solo, single-play experience, but like most other games, it’s a lot better with friends. If you’re getting the Version Mismatch error in No Man’s Sky, here’s how to fix it.

What Is the Version Mismatch Error in No Man’s Sky?

First off, let’s talk about what this Version Mismatch error actually is in No Man’s Sky. This error will pop up if you’re trying to start a multiplayer session with a friend who’s playing on a different platform from you, and someone’s game isn’t updated.

So for instance, if your game is updated to the latest version and you’re on Steam, and you try to play with a friend on PS5 and they haven’t updated their game, you’ll get the Version Mismatch error. This, of course, can also happen even when you’re playing on the same platform.

How to Fix Version Mismatch

To fix the Version Mismatch error, the solution is simple. Just make sure that all players have updated their game to the latest version that’s currently available. Once that’s done, you should have no issue starting up a cross-play multiplayer session.

Sometimes that can be easier said than done, though. Whenever there’s a new update out for No Man’s Sky, some platforms can get the update faster than others. So even if you’re on the latest possible update for your platform, if you still haven’t gotten the new update that’s just released, you’ll get the Version Mismatch error trying to play with someone who has. The only solution in this case is to just wait for the update to get pushed through to your platform, update the game again, then try again.

And that’s how to fix the Version Mismatch error in No Man’s Sky. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

