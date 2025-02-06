Found in numerous biomes, the Armadillo was introduced into Minecraft during the 1.20.5 “Armored Paws” update. This passive mob, covered in hard “Scutes,” is essential to crafting the new form of canine protection: Wolf Armor. Here’s how to get Armadillo Scutes in Minecraft.

How To get Armadillo Scutes in Minecraft:

Armadillos are exclusively found in warm biomes. They spawn in groups of two or three but, if approached quickly, roll into a tight “ball” as a defense mechanism. Therefore, approach slowly and carefully to avoid the tuck and roll.

The biomes to keep watch in are:

Badlands

Eroded Badlands

Savanna

Savanna Plateau

Windswept Savanna

Wooded Badlands

A player has one of two ways to collect an Armadillo’s Scutes when located.

Watch and wait.

Just like a Chicken with an Egg in Minecraft, an Armadillo drops one of its Scutes every 5-10 minutes. This method of collecting Scutes does not require any items or real effort from the players, which may seem like a desirable option; however, depending on how many Wolves the player wishes to protect, it can be slow and not very fun.

Brushing.

This method of obtaining Armadillo Scutes is usually the most popular and only requires one crafted item: a Brush. A player most commonly uses the Brush tool when investigating suspicious sand or gravel, but it can also be used to gently obtain one Scute per brushing of the mob.

In the Java Edition of Minecraft, one unenchanted Brush with full durability can be used on an Armadillo four times, while in Bedrock Edition, it can be used five times before breaking. Two damaged Brushes can be combined to repair them, and using the Anvil, two damaged Enchanted Brushes can be combined to keep the enchantment of both.

A Brush can receive the following enchantments: Unbreaking, Mending, and Curse of Vanishing.

To craft a Brush, a player will need a Feather, a Copper Ingot, and a Stick. Placed in that order down the center boxes of the Crafting Table.

A player must approach a group of Armadillos slowly to avoid the defensive roll, and once with the animal, use the appropriate button to simply brush, brush, brush. Depending on how many Brushes have been crafted, this can result in a vast amount of Scutes ready to be crafted in Wolf Armor.

Once the correct number of Armadillo Scutes has been obtained (one suit of Wolf Armor requires six scutes), the player can proceed to craft armor for their furry friend at a Crafting Table.

Whichever option a player chooses in gathering Armadillo Scutes in Minecraft, those are, currently, the ways to get them and use them in helpful crafts.

Minecraft is available now.

