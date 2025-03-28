How to Get Target Practice Trophy/Achievement in Atomfall

There are few things more satisfying in First Person Shooters than a one shot kill with a well placed headshot. Atomfall is no exception. To get the ‘Target Practice’ achievement in Atomfall, you’ll need to do just that 6 times in a row without reloading the MK. VI Revolver. Here’s how to pull the feat off and score yourself a trophy.

How to Get a MK. VI Revolver in Atomfall

Atomfall has a variety of Pistols, Rifles, Shotguns and SMGs to defend yourself against the Zone’s enemies with. However, the Target Practice achievement requires players to use a specific pistol; the MK. VI Revolver. Thankfully, the MK. VI Revolver is a fairly prevalent weapon in the game.

Many enemies happen to carry the MK. VI Revolver as their weapon, and it appears especially common among Outlaws and Soldiers. You can find Outlaws most commonly in the Slatten Dale, especially at their Outlaw Camp located East in the region at 30.7 E, 75.5 N near the Radio Tower. There are large groups of soldiers at the Protocol Camp in Skethermoor.

Best Skills and Upgrades for the MK. VI Revolver in Atomfall

To get the Target Practice trophy in Atomfall, you’ll want to make the MK. VI Revolver as accurate as possible. Consider upgrading the weapon to Pristine if possible. Also be sure to acquire the Firearms Focus, Firearms Handling, and Firearms Stability skills in the Ranged Combat category. This will make all guns, including the required MK. VI Revolver more accurate.

Best Strategy for the Target Practice Trophy in Atomfall

Screenshot by The Escapist

Once you have a MK. VI Revolver, plenty of pistol ammo and the aforementioned firearm skills, you’re good to go for the Target Practice trophy. This trophy will require you to get 6 kills with the weapon without reloading. To pull this off, you’ll want to make sure you’re hitting headshots and can get as close to the enemy as possible to guarantee a kill.

While you can in theory complete the Target Practice challenge and earn the achievement against various enemy types, some are far easier than others. When going for the achievement, be sure to avoid trying it on Feral, Thrall, or Protocol Soldier enemies. Whether they have high health, powerful ranged attacks that can throw off your aim or both, these enemy types are not conducive to earning this achievement.

By far, the easiest enemy to earn the Target Practice trophy against are Outlaws and Druids. Outlaws mostly occupy the Dale and the Sewers. Druids can be found in Casterfell Wood, and have a massive camp and castle in Southwest or the region. Head to their camp, and approach a group of these enemies. Most of them have melee weapons only, so if you shoot one the rest should come after you without dealing ranged attacks. Wait until the Druids are close enough that you feel confident in your accuracy, then shoot them in the head with the MK. VI Revolver. If you get 6 kills like this, the achievement will pop and the Target Practice trophy is yours.

Atomfall is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Game Pass.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy