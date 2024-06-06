How To Get the Facet of Bravery in Destiny 2

The Final Shape in Destiny 2 has introduced the new Prismatic class and with it, a bunch of new Facets. The Facet of Bravery is fairly well hidden, but thankfully, not that hard to get.

This will be a must for players looks to build a strong hybrid Void and Stand build on their Warlock, so we’ll show you how to track it down, quickly and easily.

How to get the Facet of Bravery

You can get the Face of Bravery during the Ascent mission, which is the fifth mission in the Final Shape campaign. You will need to go a little off the beaten track, as the game will not just hand you this help Prismatic facet.

The good news, if you have already finished the campaign, is that replaying missions is easy. All you need to do is go to the Pale Heart in the Director, and you will see a section that allows you to replay the missions. Click on your preferred difficulty, then the Ascent mission, and you are good to go.

In the Ascent, you need to help Cayde and Crow climb a snowy mountain. You will start out in some caves, so make your way through them and take out any enemies. Break through the blight barrier that is in your way and make yourself outside. Keep going until you reach Cayde and Crow talking on the edge of the cliff. Now, just a little further to go.

Jump across all the gaps and make your way forward until you reach another blight barrier. Break through it, and you will come to a portion of the crashed plane fuselage. Look over the edge of the cliff to the right, and you will see another section of the plane that you can drop down to. In there, you will find a glowing Prismatic chest and opening it will give you the Face of Bravery.

Once you have the Facet, you can leave the mission, and it will remain unlocked for you. You do not need to finish the Ascent, if you are replaying it.

What does the Facet of Bravery do?

Defeating targets with grenade final blows grants Volatile Rounds to your Void weapons. Defeating targets with powered melee final blows grants Unraveling Rounds to your Strand Weapons.

This is a great ability, allowing you to take advantage of the Arcane Needle and Vortex Grenade in the same build, then back them up with weapons like The Call, Final Stand, or Elsie’s Rifle to take full advantage of the Volative and Unraveling Rounds.

Volatile The target is afflicted with unstable [Void] Void energy and will explode upon taking additional damage. Volatile Rounds from your Void weapons pierce the shields of Barrier Champions and stun them. Unravel The target is permeated with destructive Strand matter. As they take additional damage, they create unraveled projectiles that seek out nearby targets. Unraveling Rounds from your Strand weapons pierce the shields of Barrier Champions and stun them. Unraveled targets unwind into a Tangle when defeated.

