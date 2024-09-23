Image Credit: Bethesda
How To Open the Research Site Locker in Edge of Sanity

Daphne Fama
Published: Sep 23, 2024 03:23 am

In Edge of Sanity, you need every resource you can get as you plunge closer to madness. Here’s the code to the locker at the Research Site in Edge of Sanity.

How To Open the Research Site Locker in Edge of Sanity

Once you’ve established base with Frank, you’ll be tasked with visiting a Research Site to find rations to help you survive the harsh weather. And it’s here that you’ll find one of your earliest puzzles.

In a room with a worm-like monster, there’s a locker with a tumble lock on it. And to find the code and open the Research Site locker in Edge of Sanity, you’ll need to combine the room number with the employee number. You get this hint at the very beginning of the level if you opt to grab and read the letter.

As for the code itself, you’ll need to combine the room number “2” with the employee number “37”, which can be seen on the back of the jacket hanging in the room. Doing so will open the locker in the Research Site in Edge of Sanity and reveal a Bear Trap. A little ominous, honestly, because it implies we’ll encounter monstrosities the size of bears.

How To Get Past the Worm Monster in Edge of Sanity

The room containing the locker also contains a worm enemy. To get past it, you can press ‘c’ and move towards it until it starts creeping towards you. Once it does, just stop moving until it passes you by. Alternatively, you can try to kill it with a rock.

To throw a rock, you’ll need to press ‘c’ on the keyboard. A direct hit will automatically kill it. But if you miss, you can expect it to attack you, doing both damage and further increasing any trauma you might have.

Edge of Sanity is available to play now.

