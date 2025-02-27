Want to know how to unlock High Rank in Monster Hunter Wilds? If you’re a veteran of the series, then you know that it’s all about High Rank in these games. Well, at least until Master Rank is eventually introduced in the big DLC we’re all hoping for. Anyway, we’re going to teach you what you need to know.

How to Unlock High Rank in Monster Hunter Wilds

To unlock High Rank in Monster Hunter Wilds, you need to basically finish the main story of the game. We’re going to go into some spoilers at this point, so just don’t read beyond this if you don’t want to know anymore about this.

Right, if you’re still reading, then you’re doing this ready and willing to have the final part spoiled a little. The main story of Monster Hunter Wilds ends with you going down to the Dragontorch and fighting the monster within it. Once you’ve done that, you’ll have a few cutscenes to watch, and then your world will naturally shift into being High Rank.

What Is High Rank in Monster Hunter Wilds?

High Rank is basically where the Monster Hunter that most people know and love starts. It gives monsters more health and damage, and also makes them more prone to anger. It also comes with new weapon tiers and an entirely new class of armor as well. Basically, it’s the grindy bit that most long-term players think of as being the true game in a Monster Hunter title.

High Rank also introduces new systems into Monster Hunter Wilds. During the story, each region has two states that you navigate through, and these both become available on a cycle once you’ve finished the story and hit High Rank. This means that you can be there as a duststorm rushes into the plains, for example. There’s also a day and night cycle too. It means that High Rank is a lot more varied, and you even get a bunch of new monsters along with new variations of monsters as well.

