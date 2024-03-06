How to Watch Halo Season 2, Explained

The second season of Halo is almost over, but there’s still time to catch up on the Master Chief’s latest mission. So, read on to find out how to watch Halo Season 2, as well as what you can expect from the show’s sophomore outing.

How to Watch Halo Season 2?

Halo is a Paramount+ Original Series, which means Season 2 is streaming exclusively on that platform. So, if you want to enjoy Halo‘s second batch of episodes, you’ll need a Paramount+ subscription. This is true the world over, so don’t expect Halo Season 2 to air on another network or streaming service if you’re based outside the US.

If you really don’t want to shell out for a Paramount+ sub, your best bet is to wait until Halo Season 2 wraps up on March 21, 2024, sign up for a free seven-day trial, and binge all eight episodes. Once you’re done, end the trial and walk away without your wallet feeling any lighter. This will only work once, however, so you’ll need another workaround in the event Paramount+ greenlights Halo Season 3.

Alternatively, if you’re especially patient, you could wait until Halo Season 2’s physical media release. There’s no word yet on when Halo Season 2 will be available on 4K UHD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD, but it should be sometime in mid-late 2024.

What Is Halo Season 2 About?

So, what can you expect from Halo Season 2, when you finally sit down to watch it? Here’s how the official Paramount+ synopsis describes the plot of the video game adaptation’s second season:

“In Season 2, Master Chief John-117 leads his team of elite Spartans against the alien threat known as the Covenant. As humanity’s best hope for winning the war, John-117 discovers his deep connection to a mysterious alien structure that holds the key to humankind’s salvation, or its destruction – the Halo.”

Halo Season 2 is currently streaming on Paramount+, with new episodes dropping Thursdays.