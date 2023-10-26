PSA: Cities: Skylines 2 Has Autosave Off By Default

By default, Cities: Skylines 2 doesn’t have autosave on, which risks you losing your progress, as such, here’s how to enable the important function.

How to Enable Autosave in Cities: Skylines 2

At the time of writing, it’s currently unknown why the option to autosave in the title is automatically turned off when some boots up the game for the first time. In most instances, most developers either have it switch on by default or include it as a feature that can’t be toggled on and off. Yet with a game like Cities: Skylines 2, the risk of an awkward autosave killing an entire city feels fairly high, so perhaps that’s why the studio opted to not force it on players.

In any case, if you’d rather have the onus on manually saving your work taken off your back it’s very easy to turn the autosave option. All you need to do is launch the game and navigate over to the General Settings menu and the choice to turn it on and off should be one of the first things you see. Simply flick it it to “On,” and you’ll be able to build (and destroy) your customizable cities without fear that a crash or bug bring it all down. Based on what the fans have been saying, the performance isn’t fantastic so it might be a good to just have it on and enjoy the peace of mind.

And that’s what you need to know about turning on autosave in Cities: Skylines 2.

