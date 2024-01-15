In any Metroidvania game, it can be confusing as to whether or not you have the proper ability to continue into a new area or not. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown isn’t any different. Here’s how and when you get all of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown‘s abilities.

How & When You Get All of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown’s Abilities

Menolias’ Bow

Where It’s Located:

Not long after arriving in Mount Qaf, Sargon will be unable to progress. He’ll have to make his way east to the Hyrcanian Forest, where he’ll pick up his friend Menolias’ bow after defeating a beastly sub-boss.

What It Does:

In this early form, the bow allows Sargon to hit distant objects and enemies. It’s really only used to break the time-orbs that, once shattered, restore an object to its original form. It isn’t often used for traversal.

Chakram

Where It’s Located:

Shortly after receiving the bow, Sargon will stumble upon Menolias as he leaves the Hyrcanian Forest through a new route. Menolias will teach Sargon how to use his bow as a Chakram.

What It Does:

The Chakram is used as a cog, hitting switches that will open and lower doors or activate elevators if the bow button is held down long enough. It can also hit enemies in combat and be parried to hit them again.

Rush of Simurgh

Where It’s Located:

Sargon obtains this ability after defeating the first major boss of the game, a manticore. The beast is located in the Lower City and requires both the Bow and Chakram abilities to reach.

What It Does:

The Rush of Simurgh is your standard air dash. It allows Sargon to reach distant places and squeeze through narrow, spikey gaps. It’s restored if Sargon touches a surface. Combined with other abilities, it’s vital to solving some of the most difficult platforming challenges in the game.

Shadow of Simurgh

Where It’s Located:

The Shadow of Simurgh is obtained after Sargon falls into the Depths of the Upper City during a pivotal moment in the story. An Old Man steals Sargon’s map, and he must chase him through the poison-filled area. At the end, Sargon will receive the ability after defeating a familiar sub-boss.

What It Does:

The Shadow of Simurgh allows Sargon to Shadow teleport. Pressing the specified button will make a crystalized copy of Sargon remain frozen in place. Pressing the button again will pull Sargon back to that crystalized form. It’s the trickiest ability in the game.

This allows Sargon to bypass moving objects. Mostly, it’s used for him to get past things: placing the crystalized form beneath a spike trap, stepping away, and then teleporting past the trap when it passes by, for example. It’s also used in plenty of platforming challenges in clever ways. Furthermore, most bosses require its use to dodge specific attacks.

Clairvoyance

Where It’s Located:

The Clairvoyance ability is gained in the Sacred Archives after Sargon completes four time-based puzzles through golden portals. These puzzles require Sargon to make several copies of himself that play out simultaneously.

What It does:

The Clairvoyance ability is straightforward. By pressing the assigned button, Sargon shifts to an alternate realm, where certain platforms or walls appear or disappear. One type of enemy also shifts into this realm and is easier to kill when Clairvoyance is used.

Plenty of puzzles require Sargon to use Clairvoyance multiple times in rapid succession, leaping off walls that disappear in either realm.

Dimensional Claw

Where It’s Located:

The Dimensional Claw is obtained in the Soma Tree area of the game after defeating Kiara the Forest Queen.

What It Does:

The Dimensional Claw ability is also straightforward and less cool than it sounds. By pressing the assigned button, Sargon will “cut” an enemy or item and store it away in an alternate dimension. Pressing it again will release whatever is stored. Enemies will briefly fight for Sargon when released.

This ability allows Sargon to store away explosive items and throw them at yellow-tinted walls to break them. It isn’t used much outside of the Soma Tree area.

Gravity Wings

Where It’s Located:

Gravity Wings are obtained after defeating a massive boss within the Pit of Eternal Sands.

What It Does:

Nothing fancy here – Sargon gets a double jump. The double jump is restored upon touching any surface, making it important for some difficult platforming sections. It gives Sargon a lot more maneuverability in combat, as well.

Chakram Upgrade: Shadow of the Simurgh

Where It’s Located:

In the eastern part of the Upper City, Sargon will face an agile foe. Once defeated, he’ll receive an upgrade to the Chakram.

What It Does:

When Sargon throws the Chakram, he can now press the assigned button to warp to the Chakram, much the same way the Shadow of Simurgh ability works. This allows him to access otherwise impassible places, such as iron bars and sewer grates, as the Chakram can fit through. Plenty of hidden items require this ability.

Fabric of Time

Where It’s Located:

The Fabric of Time is obtained after a climactic fight near the end of the game after Sargon visits all four constellations. It happens on a bridge in the Upper City.

What It Does:

The Fabric of Time is straightforward. Sargon’s sash becomes whip-like, allowing him to latch onto the glowing grapple points found throughout Mount Qaf. Furthermore, it also latches onto handles and enemies. If held down, Sargon will pull an enemy to him. Endgame areas rely heavily on this mechanic.

And that’s all the abilities in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. Once you have them all unlocked, all of the platforming challenges and items are available to you and Sargon on your quest to save Persia and 100% of the massive map.