inZOI Content Roadmap for 2025

Published: Mar 18, 2025 11:22 pm

inZOI is one of the most highly anticipated video game releases of 2025. It’s a brand new competitor in the life simulation genre, and it’s showing a lot of promise so far. Ahead of the game’s early access launch on March 28, inZOI Studio has given us a quick look at their plans for future updates and content drops.

inZOI Roadmap 2025

Here’s a brief overview of what’s to come for inZOI in 2025:

Release DateUpdate and Content
March 28Early Access launch
May 2025Update #1:

– Mod Kit (Maya, Blender)
– Changes to Weight, Muscle Adjustment
– In-game Cheat Codes
– Relationship Improvements
– Adoption System
– Build Mode Improvements and New Furniture
– Create a Zoi Improvements
– Outfit Updates
August 2025Update #2:

– Ghost Play
– Swimming and Polls
More Resources for Edit City
– AI Build Mode
– Freelancer Jobs
– Improvements to Text Messages and Skills
– Parenting Improvements

DLC: Kucingku, the Cat Island (Southeast Asian-inspired New City)
October 2025Update #3:

– Family Time
– Hotkey Customization
– Build Mode – Adjust Object Size
– New Furniture
– Moving Homes UX Improvements
– Create a Zoi Improvements
– Mod Updates
December 2025Update #4:

– Memory System
– Move Cities
– Interaction/Responses Based on Traits
– Build Mode Improvements and New Furniture
– Create a Zoi Improvements
– Mod Updates
– New Outfits
– Indoor Temperature

The base game itself will cost $39.99, and the developers have also stated that all DLC releases and updates will be free while the game is in early access. Once the game has launched fully, DLC releases will likely be paid, though there’s no timeline yet on when that will be.

Overall, though, it’s looking like inZOI‘s set to have a pretty strong start this year. I’ve been playing a playtest build of the game for the past week or so, and while it certainly does have a few bugs and rough edges here and there, the game’s core is pretty solid and I’ve enjoyed the attention to little details that the developers have included here.

inZOI is set to be released on Steam Early Access on March 28.

