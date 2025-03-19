inZOI Content Roadmap for 2025

inZOI is one of the most highly anticipated video game releases of 2025. It’s a brand new competitor in the life simulation genre, and it’s showing a lot of promise so far. Ahead of the game’s early access launch on March 28, inZOI Studio has given us a quick look at their plans for future updates and content drops.

inZOI Roadmap 2025

Here’s a brief overview of what’s to come for inZOI in 2025:

Release Date Update and Content March 28 Early Access launch May 2025 Update #1:



– Mod Kit (Maya, Blender)

– Changes to Weight, Muscle Adjustment

– In-game Cheat Codes

– Relationship Improvements

– Adoption System

– Build Mode Improvements and New Furniture

– Create a Zoi Improvements

– Outfit Updates August 2025 Update #2:



– Ghost Play

– Swimming and Polls

More Resources for Edit City

– AI Build Mode

– Freelancer Jobs

– Improvements to Text Messages and Skills

– Parenting Improvements



DLC: Kucingku, the Cat Island (Southeast Asian-inspired New City) October 2025 Update #3:



– Family Time

– Hotkey Customization

– Build Mode – Adjust Object Size

– New Furniture

– Moving Homes UX Improvements

– Create a Zoi Improvements

– Mod Updates December 2025 Update #4:



– Memory System

– Move Cities

– Interaction/Responses Based on Traits

– Build Mode Improvements and New Furniture

– Create a Zoi Improvements

– Mod Updates

– New Outfits

– Indoor Temperature

The base game itself will cost $39.99, and the developers have also stated that all DLC releases and updates will be free while the game is in early access. Once the game has launched fully, DLC releases will likely be paid, though there’s no timeline yet on when that will be.

Overall, though, it’s looking like inZOI‘s set to have a pretty strong start this year. I’ve been playing a playtest build of the game for the past week or so, and while it certainly does have a few bugs and rough edges here and there, the game’s core is pretty solid and I’ve enjoyed the attention to little details that the developers have included here.

inZOI is set to be released on Steam Early Access on March 28.

