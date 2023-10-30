Is the Meta Quest 3 Elite Strap worth it?

It’s a question most Meta Quest 3 owners will be asking themselves pretty early on, especially if you’ve come from a headset with a nicer strap, which is a lot of them, and even more so if you had the Quest 2 Elite Strap and miss its gentle touch.

The Meta Quest 3 Elite Strap comes in two flavors. The first is just the strap itself, which will give more comfort and stability to the user, among a few other useful features. The other variant has a battery attached to it, which will roughly double the battery life of the Meta Quest 3, and can also help the weight distribution feel a little more balanced than is otherwise the case. The question then, is whether or not either version of the Meta Quest 3 Elite Strap worth it.

Is The Meta Quest 3 Elite Strap Worth It?

Let’s go over whether or not the additional comfort and security that the Elite Strap offers is really worth the investment. The standard version of the Elite Strap will set you back $69.99, which feels like a lot of money for what is, quite frankly, a necessary upgrade given how uncomfortable the standard Meta Quest 3 strap can be for a lot of people. You can make do, sure, but it’s almost a blessing that the battery life is so short, because spending longer than 2 hours in that strap is sure to bring on some discomfort.

The Elite Strap effectively upgrades everything with a more easily adjustable setup, and allows you to easily adjust it in a few different ways, and it has a circle on the back of it that helps make it so much more secure. Seriously, you could basically headbang in this thing, and it’ll still be safe atop your head. In terms of comfort, it feels like you’re wearing a new device, but whether or not that’s worth $69.99 to you is entirely up to your circumstances.

The other version is the aptly named Elite Strap with Battery, which is the same thing but with a battery pack on the back. This pack is one of the few on the market at present that can actually charge the Meta Quest 3 as you play, and effectively doubles the battery life. It costs $129.99, and while that is a fair bit more expensive, if you’re going to go for one of these two straps, we’d recommend going for this one.

Whether or not it’s worth it really depends on whether or not you’re finding the headset to be uncomfortable, or if you want more battery power. However, if you feel as though these upgrades are just a touch too expensive, then waiting for third-party options is always a choice, as we’re confident more things will be hitting the market fairly soon.

