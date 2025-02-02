Ultimate Jujutsu Odyssey Clans Tier List (February 2025)

In Jujutsu Odyssey, the Clans are a key part of your journey, shaping how you play and adding exciting variety to your experience. Each Clan gives you unique abilities and powerful buffs that enhance your skills, making them a big factor in your strategy. Choosing the right Clan can completely change your playstyle, letting you tailor your abilities to match how you want to take on challenges in the game.

Jujutsu Odyssey Clans Tier List

The best clan in Jujutsu Odyssey is definitely the Gojo clan, simply because of the utility it provides and its unique abilities. Second place is shared by Itadori and Zenin clans. Itadori clan has unmatched raw damage, while Zenin clan has weapon and Cursed Energy scaling.

For those that are not lucky enough to roll the best Clans, a good starting Clan would be the Inumaki clan for its range and damage. The Yaga Clan is also quite strong with its empowered summons. Below is the full and detailed Jujutsu Odyssey Clans tier list:

S-Tier Clans

Clan Stats Abilities

Gojo • 20% Melee Damage buff

• 28% Increase in Cursed Energy

• Reduce Cursed Energy costs for Domain Expansion

• Faster Domain Expansion recovery • Rhythm Echo Skill – Create multiple afterimages of yourself,

confusing enemies and enhancing evasion for a limited time

(Requirements: 3 Skill Points)

• Six Eyes Awakening – gain a heightened perception of cursed energy,

giving you an 80% boost in cursed energy, a 20% boost in melee damage,

boosted reaction seep allowing you to auto-dodge in battle

(Requirements: 10 Skill Points)

Itadori • 15% More EXP (Experience) gain

• 40% Melee Damage boost

• Higher chance of receiving Cursed Wombs as rewards from loot drops

• Ability to hit Black Flashes more efficiently and consistently than anyone else TBD

Zenin • Rhythm Echo Skill – Create multiple afterimages of yourself,

confusing enemies and enhancing evasion for a limited time

(Requirements: 3 Skill Points)

• Six Eyes Awakening – gain a heightened perception of cursed energy,

giving you an 80% boost in cursed energy, a 20% boost in melee damage,

boosted reaction seep allowing you to auto-dodge in battle

(Requirements: 10 Skill Points) • Shadow Step Technique – allowing them to merge with their shadow and

become invisible before reappearing behind an opponent for a surprise attack.

(Requirements: 3 Skill Points)

A-Tier Clans

Clan Stats Abilities



Yaga • 15% increase enhances Cursed Energy output

• Access to the ability to summon powerful puppets infused with cursed energy

• Access to the Puppet Mastery technique, which enhances their control over multiple entities simultaneously, making them formidable strategists in battle

Inumaki • 20% boost in Health

• Access to the Inukami Amplifier which significantly increases the range and damage of their cursed speech. • Access to the Inukami Markings

Kamo • 17% boost in Melee Damage

• 10% increase in Weapon Damage Proficiency • Flowing Red Scale – an awakening that allows them to push their energy past bodily limits, unleashing devastating attacks at the cost of sustaining damage to their own bodies.

(Requirements: 10 Skill Points)

Todo • 20% boost in Physical Strength

• Access to Brotherhood Technique – enhances teamwork and coordination, granting allies a 5% increase in cursed energy and a 5% boost in defense during battles. TBD

B-Tier Clans

Clan Stats Abilities

Miwa • 15% boost in Defense TBD

Kusakabe • 13% increase in Weapon Proficiency TBD

C-Tier Clans

Clan Stats Abilities

Takada • 5% boost in Experience gained None

Ino • 7% boost in Cursed Energy output, enhancing their techniques None

Gakuganji • 7% boost in Cursed Energy output



None

Ieiri • 7% increase in Health



None

If some Clans were not described on the list, that would mean that the Clan has not been released yet, or there isn’t enough information. Bookmark this page for more updates and balance changes.

And that concludes our Jujutsu Odyssey clans tier list. If you want to reroll your Clan and your Cursed Technique for free, then make sure to redeem these Jujutsu Odyssey codes.

