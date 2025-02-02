Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Image showing characters from the game Jujutsu Odyssey
Image by The Escapist
Category:
Guides

Ultimate Jujutsu Odyssey Clans Tier List (February 2025)

Gege definitely doesn't have favorites.
Image of Nemanja Peric
Nemanja Peric
|

Published: Feb 2, 2025 12:23 pm

In Jujutsu Odyssey, the Clans are a key part of your journey, shaping how you play and adding exciting variety to your experience. Each Clan gives you unique abilities and powerful buffs that enhance your skills, making them a big factor in your strategy. Choosing the right Clan can completely change your playstyle, letting you tailor your abilities to match how you want to take on challenges in the game.

Recommended Videos

Jujutsu Odyssey Clans Tier List

A clans tier list for Jujutsu Odyssey made via TierMaker
Image via TierMaker

The best clan in Jujutsu Odyssey is definitely the Gojo clan, simply because of the utility it provides and its unique abilities. Second place is shared by Itadori and Zenin clans. Itadori clan has unmatched raw damage, while Zenin clan has weapon and Cursed Energy scaling.

For those that are not lucky enough to roll the best Clans, a good starting Clan would be the Inumaki clan for its range and damage. The Yaga Clan is also quite strong with its empowered summons. Below is the full and detailed Jujutsu Odyssey Clans tier list:

S-Tier Clans

ClanStatsAbilities
Gojo from Anime Odyssey
Gojo		• 20% Melee Damage buff
• 28% Increase in Cursed Energy
• Reduce Cursed Energy costs for Domain Expansion
• Faster Domain Expansion recovery		Rhythm Echo Skill – Create multiple afterimages of yourself,
confusing enemies and enhancing evasion for a limited time
(Requirements: 3 Skill Points)
Six Eyes Awakening – gain a heightened perception of cursed energy,
giving you an 80% boost in cursed energy, a 20% boost in melee damage,
boosted reaction seep allowing you to auto-dodge in battle
(Requirements: 10 Skill Points)
Itadori from Jujutsu Odyssey
Itadori		• 15% More EXP (Experience) gain
• 40% Melee Damage boost
• Higher chance of receiving Cursed Wombs as rewards from loot drops
• Ability to hit Black Flashes more efficiently and consistently than anyone else		TBD
Zenin from Jujutsu Odyssey
Zenin		Rhythm Echo Skill – Create multiple afterimages of yourself,
confusing enemies and enhancing evasion for a limited time
(Requirements: 3 Skill Points)
Six Eyes Awakening – gain a heightened perception of cursed energy,
giving you an 80% boost in cursed energy, a 20% boost in melee damage,
boosted reaction seep allowing you to auto-dodge in battle
(Requirements: 10 Skill Points)		Shadow Step Technique – allowing them to merge with their shadow and
become invisible before reappearing behind an opponent for a surprise attack.
(Requirements: 3 Skill Points)

A-Tier Clans

ClanStatsAbilities

Yaga from Jujutsu Odyssey
Yaga		15% increase enhances Cursed Energy output
• Access to the ability to summon powerful puppets infused with cursed energy
• Access to the Puppet Mastery technique, which enhances their control over multiple entities simultaneously, making them formidable strategists in battle
Inumaki from Jujutsu Odyssey
Inumaki		• 20% boost in Health
• Access to the Inukami Amplifier which significantly increases the range and damage of their cursed speech.		• Access to the Inukami Markings
Kamo from Jujutsu Odyssey
Kamo		• 17% boost in Melee Damage
• 10% increase in Weapon Damage Proficiency		Flowing Red Scale – an awakening that allows them to push their energy past bodily limits, unleashing devastating attacks at the cost of sustaining damage to their own bodies.
(Requirements: 10 Skill Points)
Todo from Jujutsu Odyssey
Todo		• 20% boost in Physical Strength
• Access to Brotherhood Technique – enhances teamwork and coordination, granting allies a 5% increase in cursed energy and a 5% boost in defense during battles.		TBD

B-Tier Clans

ClanStatsAbilities
Miwa from Jujutsu Odyssey
Miwa		• 15% boost in DefenseTBD
Kusakabe from Jujutsu Odyssey
Kusakabe		• 13% increase in Weapon ProficiencyTBD

C-Tier Clans

ClanStatsAbilities
Takada from Jujutsu Odyssey
Takada		• 5% boost in Experience gainedNone
Ino from Jujutsu Odyssey
Ino		• 7% boost in Cursed Energy output, enhancing their techniquesNone
Gakuganji from Jujutsu Odyssey
Gakuganji		• 7% boost in Cursed Energy output

None
Ieiri from Jujutsu Odyssey
Ieiri		• 7% increase in Health

None

If some Clans were not described on the list, that would mean that the Clan has not been released yet, or there isn’t enough information. Bookmark this page for more updates and balance changes.

And that concludes our Jujutsu Odyssey clans tier list. If you want to reroll your Clan and your Cursed Technique for free, then make sure to redeem these Jujutsu Odyssey codes.

Post Tag:
guides
Roblox
roblox guides
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Nemanja Peric
Nemanja Peric
An avid gamer and passionate article writer, he brings an engaging and informed perspective to the world of gaming. Combining sharp analytical skills with a deep appreciation for game design and storytelling, they craft compelling articles that resonate with gaming enthusiasts and newcomers alike. Whether exploring the latest industry trends or uncovering hidden indie gems, their work captures the vibrant essence of the gaming universe.