Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Screenshot captured by The Escapist
Category:
Video Games
Guides

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Combat Guide

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Feb 4, 2025 11:00 am

Just like its predecessor, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is a historical fiction RPG set in medieval Europe, and it wants to be as realistic as possible. This means that the game’s systems can feel quite overwhelming and complicated, so we’re here to help you out with a full guide to combat in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Recommended Videos

Table of contents

How Does Melee Combat Work in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2?

You’ll be glad to know that the melee combat in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is actually a little bit easier to get to grips with than the previous game. It does still take a bit of getting used to, but combat has been streamlined for the most part, making it easier for you to pull off combos and ripostes.

The first thing you need to understand is that there are four stances to employ in melee combat (as opposed to six from the previous game): top, left, right, and down.

With your weapon drawn, you can move the right stick around to select your stance. You’ll see an indicator in the middle of the screen, showing you which stance you’re currently in. Moving the right stick up will cause Henry to hold his weapon up high, ready for an overhead strike, and so on and so forth.

Why does your stance matter, I hear you asking? Well, switching up your stance in combat is crucial, as you want to catch your opponent off-guard and land more hits on them. If you see your opponent holding their weapon to your right, for instance, you’ll want to change your stance to anything else to try to hit them.

Conversely, matching your opponent’s stance can also make it easier for you to block their attacks. These principles also apply to hand-to-hand combat and brawling, though there are fewer stances to keep track of.

How to Block and Riposte

Blocking and parrying is also much easier in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, as you don’t necessarily need to match your foe’s stance to block them.

Keep an eye on the indicator in the center of the screen. When the green shield icon shows up on the indicator, press and hold the L2 button to block. If you manage to block right as the hit lands, you can immediately follow this up with the R2 button to perform a riposte, which allows you to deal extra damage to your opponent.

Another thing to keep in mind is that parrying and landing hits will take up stamina. As Henry’s stamina drains, the screen will become black and white.

Ranged Combat in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Explained

There are a variety of ranged weapons to check out in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, though you may find that they’re a little harder to use since the game doesn’t give you a reticle for aiming.

The basics remain the same, though. Bows require arrows, while crossbows require bolts. When you equip a bow, you can hold the L2 button to take aim, though keep in mind that this will drain your stamina. It’ll likely take you a little while to get a hang of it as you figure out the aiming point.

And that’s everything you need to know about combat in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

Post Tag:
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
Associate Editor
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
twitter facebook linkedin