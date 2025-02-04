Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Combat Guide

Just like its predecessor, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is a historical fiction RPG set in medieval Europe, and it wants to be as realistic as possible. This means that the game’s systems can feel quite overwhelming and complicated, so we’re here to help you out with a full guide to combat in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

How Does Melee Combat Work in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2?

You’ll be glad to know that the melee combat in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is actually a little bit easier to get to grips with than the previous game. It does still take a bit of getting used to, but combat has been streamlined for the most part, making it easier for you to pull off combos and ripostes.

The first thing you need to understand is that there are four stances to employ in melee combat (as opposed to six from the previous game): top, left, right, and down.

With your weapon drawn, you can move the right stick around to select your stance. You’ll see an indicator in the middle of the screen, showing you which stance you’re currently in. Moving the right stick up will cause Henry to hold his weapon up high, ready for an overhead strike, and so on and so forth.

Why does your stance matter, I hear you asking? Well, switching up your stance in combat is crucial, as you want to catch your opponent off-guard and land more hits on them. If you see your opponent holding their weapon to your right, for instance, you’ll want to change your stance to anything else to try to hit them.

Conversely, matching your opponent’s stance can also make it easier for you to block their attacks. These principles also apply to hand-to-hand combat and brawling, though there are fewer stances to keep track of.

How to Block and Riposte

Blocking and parrying is also much easier in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, as you don’t necessarily need to match your foe’s stance to block them.

Keep an eye on the indicator in the center of the screen. When the green shield icon shows up on the indicator, press and hold the L2 button to block. If you manage to block right as the hit lands, you can immediately follow this up with the R2 button to perform a riposte, which allows you to deal extra damage to your opponent.

Another thing to keep in mind is that parrying and landing hits will take up stamina. As Henry’s stamina drains, the screen will become black and white.

Ranged Combat in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Explained

There are a variety of ranged weapons to check out in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, though you may find that they’re a little harder to use since the game doesn’t give you a reticle for aiming.

The basics remain the same, though. Bows require arrows, while crossbows require bolts. When you equip a bow, you can hold the L2 button to take aim, though keep in mind that this will drain your stamina. It’ll likely take you a little while to get a hang of it as you figure out the aiming point.

And that’s everything you need to know about combat in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

