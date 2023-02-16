Miasma Chronicles Mixes XCOM Combat with Exploration in 17 Minutes of Stunning Gameplay

A lengthy Miasma Chronicles trailer is here to sell players on its tactical gameplay and stunning apocalyptic environments. Developer The Bearded Ladies has more than enough time to show off its impressive visuals thanks to the video’s 17-minute runtime. It’s a stunning introduction to an America that has been ravaged by a mysterious power. The graphics do their best to steal the show, but hero Elvis and his robot older brother, Diggs, still have their fair share of fun dialogue as they battle mutant frogs and gather loot. This is the kind of world you need to see for yourself, so watch the Miasma Chronicles gameplay video below.

If you’re finding yourself feeling a bit of déjà vu after watching the video, that’s likely because Miasma Chronicles is a spiritual successor to The Bearded Ladies’ most notable title: Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden. While that title featured anthropomorphic gun-toting critters, Miasma Chronicles focuses more on its protagonist, Elvis. It’s a different story and a breathtaking new world, but the XCOM-like and exploration gameplay is still there, as players will have the freedom to roam environments in-between turn-based duels. Miasma Chronicles also has some fantasy elements, which you can read about in the short summary below:

In the not-too-distant future. America has been torn apart by a savage force known only as the ‘Miasma’. Meet Elvis, a young man brought to the mining town of Sedentary as a baby. Left by his mother in the care of a robotic older ‘brother’ and given a mysterious glove with which he can control the Miasma. Join the brothers on a quest across a post-apocalyptic wasteland to find the answers they crave. Answers which may change the course of human history forever.

Look forward to Miasma Chronicles to launch for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S sometime in 2023.