Netflix Releases First Look at Roald Dahl’s The Twits Adaptation

A good while back, Netflix entered into an agreement with the Roald Dahl estate to start making adaptations of the legendary author’s books, and while they did release the absolutely stellar movie version of the Matilda musical, they haven’t really done much with it. That’s all about to change as the streamer is set to release a slew of films, starting with an adaptation of The Twits, which just dropped a first-look image today.

The image, which was revealed in a press release from the streaming service, gives us a look at how Netflix is going about adapting this particular story, and it’s a far cry from the sketch style of Quentin Blake, who illustrated most of Dahl’s work and held a visual place in almost every child’s head. While Mr. and Mrs. Twit are generally in line with the illustration’s look it’s definitely a more updated style to it. That new look comes from Oscar-nominated writer and director Phil Johnston (Ralph Breaks the Internet), who also is changing around the plot of the book.

The Twits, which features a few dated ideas and stories, is more of a collection of stories about the horrible Twits and their antics against each other, their pet monkeys, and some birds. The film, on the other hand, is delivering a bit more of a plot. The Twits are still a horrible couple but the own a horrible amusement park called Twitlandia, and somehow, they begin taking over the town where it’s located. It’s up to some magical animals and some of the town’s children to save everyone from the Twit’s dirty and evil ways. Of course, Netflix is promising that plenty of the book’s pranks and gags will be featured in the movie but the plot has obviously been changed a lot.

“I’ve always been attracted to reprehensible characters. I don’t know what this says about me, and I really don’t want to look into it,” said Johnston. “Point is, The Twits was my favorite book when I was a kid. I love the Twits and their terrible tricks. I love that they lack self-awareness and personal hygiene and any inkling of human decency. And I love this movie because it reminds us that twits like the Twits, whose default emotions are anger and vengeance, can’t be allowed to win in our world.”

Of course, this isn’t the only Dahl action coming. We’ve already seen the trailer for the upcoming Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel, Wonka and Netflix has adaptations of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory coming too along with an adaptation of The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar from Wes Anderson.

The Twits will be released on Netflix in 2025. No cast has been announced.