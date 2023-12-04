They say you should go out while you’re on top, and it seems one actor is going to do exactly that. Nicolas Cage says he’ll retire after just a few more movies.

He told Vanity Fair that he’ll be calling it quits from the movie acting game after only a few more films. “I may have three or four more movies left in me,” he said while discussing his upcoming film Dream Scenario. “I do feel I’ve said what I’ve had to say with cinema. I think I took film performance as far as I could … I do want to get much more severe and stringent in my selection process … I want to say bye on a high note.”

It’s understandable why Cage would want to say goodbye on a high note, as the actor has definitely spent his time playing the low notes during his career. It’s more like wanting to go out on a new high note after your career tanks, you go into bankruptcy, and you find yourself again by taking weird, smaller parts in movies until the Cagessaince happens. Yeah, it’s been a strange, long career for the actor who burst onto the scene with Academy Award nominations and then turned into an unlikely action star and then just made a series of terrible films until finding his footing again.

Of course, actors say this kind of stuff all the time. Liam Neeson has, in fact, said on multiple occasions he’s done making action movies only to return to making them again. Cage also already has four movies he’s working on, meaning he’s actually got 7-8 more, which seems like an even more nebulous plan than 3-4. There’s also the fact that the actor says he’s only done with movies and could do stuff for TV or theater. Plus, who else is Marvel going to get to play Ghost Rider?

Nicolas Cage does, however, have a reason to be slowing down as he approaches 60, as his father died at age 75, giving him only 15 more years until he’s that age. “What do I want to do with those 15 years, using my father as the model?” he said. “It occurred very clearly to me that I want to spend time with my family … I’m starting to cement my plan.”