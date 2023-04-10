Cold TakeVideo Series

Old Design Doesn’t Mean Bad Design – Cold Take

This week on Cold Take, Sebastian explains why old video game design does not equate with bad video game design.

Old Game Design Doesn’t Mean Bad Design – Transcript

The Arkham games never really made me feel like Batman. Kinda the opposite. Both of his parents got shot and he’s got a bajillion batdollars. My folks are alive and well and my credit score’s shot.