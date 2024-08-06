One Line in Deadpool & Wolverine Absolutely Broke Me

Deadpool & Wolverine is a hilarious and surprisingly heartfelt journey in the MCU sandbox, often focusing on how the two superheroes find their worth in the grandeur of it all. However, one line in the film absolutely broke me, and neither of the titular characters said it.

Channing Tatum’s Gambit Held All the Best Joke Cards

Before Deadpool and company head off to their suicide mission, the Merc With a Mouth hypes up each new crew member. When asked if he’s ready to take part in the epic battle, Gambit, brilliantly played by Channing Tatum, declares “I didn’t know my daddy, but I’m sure I shot out of his d**k ready.” The moment comes out of left field with no prior setup, bewildering Deadpool, if that is even possible. What Gambit says after is even more outrageous, but the first line is hilarious and ironically says more about his character than anything else he blurts out.

In the comics, Gambit was an orphan who at 10 years old was adopted by Jean-Luc LeBeau, a criminal who saw potential in him after the child attempted to pick his pocket. Jean-Luc turns out to be a leader in the Thieves’ Guild, a global secret society of criminals, but that is beside the point. By making him feel unique in a film full of colorful characters, Gambit succinctly tells his story in the most Deadpool way possible. Despite Channing Tatum not getting to do his solo Gambit film, he gets the chance to use the Cajun accent he presumably saved for the canceled project and briefly play in a sandbox that both makes fun of and cherishes his presence.

Part of what makes the line so funny is that it comes from a shocking source. The Deadpool trilogy as a whole includes some of the most profane and graphic comedic moments of any superhero franchise. If Deadpool had said this line, it’d be expected and probably not a memorable joke. Gambit, along with his comic-accurate Cajun accent, saying these words in a scene in which Deadpool is already having a tough time understanding him brings about arguably the funniest sequence in the entire film. Deadpool movies are saturated with groin jokes at this point, which softens their impact more often than not, but Gambit’s line sticks the landing because it subverts expectations.

Of course, I could certainly point to other poignant lines in the film that carry more thematic weight and highlight the emotional side of Deadpool & Wolverine. However, in a film series filled to the brim with toilet humor, a comedic line that genuinely breaks me is hard to come by. Tatum’s Gambit will now live on forever, not as an unfulfilled promise, but as a hilarious and unforgettable part of the superhero genre.

Deadpool & Wolverine is currently in theaters worldwide.

