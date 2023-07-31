Pee-wee Herman Actor Paul Reubens Dead at 70

Paul Reubens, the actor best known for playing the comedic TV and movie personality Pee-wee Herman, has passed away at the age of 70. As detailed on Pee-wee Herman social media pages, the actor’s death follows a private battle with cancer that took place over six years. Reubens shared one final message with fans apologizing for his silence on the matter:

“Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years. I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans, and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”

Reubens’ career highlight is no doubt the time he spent entertaining the masses as Pee-wee Herman, but his career in comedy got its start in the ‘70s. It wasn’t until the early 1980s that The Pee-wee Herman Show would make its way to audiences for the first time, with additional projects like Pee-wee’s Playhouse, Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, Big Top Pee-wee, and Pee-wee’s Big Holiday following in the future. Reubens’ character and comedy quickly propelled him into becoming a pop-culture icon that managed to stand the test of time.

“Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness,” a statement posted on the Pee-wee Herman Instagram says. “Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit.”