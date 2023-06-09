Persona 3 Reload Listing for Switch, PS4, PS5, & Xbox Emerges

Yesterday, Atlus accidentally leaked the announcement trailers for two of its own high-profile games, Persona 3 Reload and Persona 5 Tactica (P5T), which are expected to be formally revealed at the Xbox Games Showcase this weekend. Those trailers describe both games as coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC, and Game Pass. However, via Wario64, store listings for Persona 3 Reload on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), and Xbox have emerged on Spanish retail website Xtralife, complete with box art and reaffirming an early 2024 launch. If these listings are accurate, that would confirm Persona 3 Reload as coming to all platforms, and it would lend credence to the theory that Persona 5 Tactica will do the same.

Persona 3 Reload on Switch, PS4, and PS5 would make a lot of fans happy, but hearing about it this way is outright tragic for Microsoft and Xbox. This game and Persona 5 Tactica were probably meant to be major announcements at the Xbox Games Showcase, but now their appearances will be a mild source of embarrassment for Atlus. Of course, with both games apparently coming to Game Pass on day one, Xbox will still have the last laugh. But this is a quintessential example of the “Not like this, not like this” Matrix meme.

In any case, even if every leak turns out to be completely accurate, we may not get confirmation from Atlus right away that Persona 3 Reload (and/or P5T) is coming to Switch, PS4, and PS5. It did take a while for Atlus to admit that Persona 3, 4, and 5 were even coming to all platforms.