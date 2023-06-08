NewsVideo Games

Persona 5 Tactica Leaks in Full from Atlus, Launches in November

By
0
Atlus leaks its own Persona 5 Tactica (P5T) release date announcement trailer, launching November 2023 on Xbox, PC, and Game Pass.

Atlus West Instagram screwed up, and someone is probably getting fired. In addition to leaking Persona 3 Reload, Atlus has leaked its own announcement trailer for Persona 5 Tactica (P5T) that was apparently planned to premiere at the Xbox Games Showcase this Sunday, and the game has a release date of November 17, 2023 on at least Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC, and Game Pass. More platforms are likely to be announced later, in a non-Xbox setting.

The premise of Persona 5 Tactica is that the P5 cast has popped up in a Palace-like place they don’t recognize, and they come into conflict with new enemies while meeting new characters too. Gameplay appears to be grid-based tactical, like in classics like Final Fantasy Tactics or the more recent Triangle Strategy, but “all-out” team attacks still seem to be present as well. The art style is borrowing directly from Persona Q2 on Nintendo 3DS, in that the characters have a cuter, chibi style.

With what appear to be relatively undemanding graphics on a technical level, P5T seems like a shoe-in for Nintendo Switch and of course PlayStation platforms. We might have to wait a while for confirmation on that though. After all, we have a few more days before Atlus even admits that this game exists. Nonetheless, Persona 5 Tactica / P5T has a November 2023 release date set.

About the author

John Friscia
Managing Editor at The Escapist. I have been writing about video games since 2018 and editing writing on IT, project management, and video games for around a decade. I have an English degree, but Google was a more valuable learning resource. I taught English in South Korea for a year in 2018, and it was exponentially more fun than living in Pennsylvania. My major passions in life are SNES, Japanese RPGs, Berserk, and K-pop. I'm currently developing the game Boss Saga with my brother, which is guaranteed to change your life and you should buy it.
More Stories by John Friscia