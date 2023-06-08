Persona 5 Tactica Leaks in Full from Atlus, Launches in November

Atlus West Instagram screwed up, and someone is probably getting fired. In addition to leaking Persona 3 Reload, Atlus has leaked its own announcement trailer for Persona 5 Tactica (P5T) that was apparently planned to premiere at the Xbox Games Showcase this Sunday, and the game has a release date of November 17, 2023 on at least Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC, and Game Pass. More platforms are likely to be announced later, in a non-Xbox setting.

The premise of Persona 5 Tactica is that the P5 cast has popped up in a Palace-like place they don’t recognize, and they come into conflict with new enemies while meeting new characters too. Gameplay appears to be grid-based tactical, like in classics like Final Fantasy Tactics or the more recent Triangle Strategy, but “all-out” team attacks still seem to be present as well. The art style is borrowing directly from Persona Q2 on Nintendo 3DS, in that the characters have a cuter, chibi style.

Atlus messed up. They revealed Persona 5 Tactica too early on their instagram pic.twitter.com/afyj5SHn11 — Faz (@ScrambledFaz) June 8, 2023

With what appear to be relatively undemanding graphics on a technical level, P5T seems like a shoe-in for Nintendo Switch and of course PlayStation platforms. We might have to wait a while for confirmation on that though. After all, we have a few more days before Atlus even admits that this game exists. Nonetheless, Persona 5 Tactica / P5T has a November 2023 release date set.