NewsVideo Games

Persona 3 Reload, an Atlus Remake, Leaks Ahead of Official Reveal

Someone at Atlus messed up.
By
0
Atlus leaks its Persona 3 remake trailer early, and Persona 3 Reload will launch with a 2024 release date on Xbox, PC, & Game Pass.

It looks like Xbox can’t catch a break. The company was set to reveal a ton of titles this weekend during its Xbox Games Showcase. Unfortunately, one (actually two) of those games leaked early: Atlus accidentally revealed Persona 3 Reload, the long rumored remake, via its Instagram. Check out footage of the game below (thanks, @ScambledFaz):

The title will be powered by Unreal. It looks amazing.

Persona 3 Reload will launch in early 2024 on at least Xbox One, Xbox Series S | X, and PC, and it will be available on day one with Game Pass. No other consoles were mentioned, but it is a pretty safe bet it will come to at least PlayStation consoles, as well. Previous rumors had indicated it could to all platforms, even including Nintendo Switch.

We first received indication that this game was in the works when an old video from Sega started making the rounds online, including allege footage of both a Persona 3 remake and a new Jet Set Radio game. At the time, it wasn’t guaranteed to be real, but it strongly seemed to be the case. Now, it’s pretty much all confirmed, so if you’re a Jet Set Radio fan, you can look forward to more of that soon too.

But this isn’t all that Atlus accidentally leaked today: It also leaked Persona 5 Tactica, the recently rumored “P5T.”

About the author

Arthur Damian
Arthur Damian has been covering the video game industry for over ten years, and joined The Escapist in 2022. He is a huge fan of platformers, indies, and fighting games, and strives to cover them for The Escapist every chance he gets. Arthur received his Bachelor’s Degree in English from Brooklyn College in 2009. He is also the Editor-in-Chief over at That VideoGame Blog. When he isn’t writing, Arthur enjoys playing games on his Switch and PlayStation 5, and sings the praises of the greatest video game ever, Chrono Trigger, to anyone who will listen.
More Stories by Arthur Damian