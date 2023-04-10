Persona 3 Remake & Jet Set Radio Footage Allegedly Leak Online

Footage has allegedly leaked online of a Persona 3 remake and new Jet Set Radio from Sega and Atlus. The video, which made its way to Twitter thanks to user @AVtoGAMEnoYAMI, allegedly comes from an internal Sega Japan meeting from 2021. It features spliced-together clips from some titles the publisher has in the works, with the most notable inclusions being some combat gameplay from an unannounced Persona 3 remake and a small glimpse at an unannounced Jet Set Radio game. The video has been publicly available for more than 24 hours but has yet to be taken down, so check it out for yourself in case it’s pulled later.

UPDATE: Special thanks to anonymous user DM for this!! So it seems this was part of footage from SEGAs Japan’s Internal meeting held in 2021… The Japanese characters on top rights reads “Footage in development” pic.twitter.com/5sW13O1kyQ — aikaangelica (@AVtoGAMEnoYAMI) April 9, 2023

Rumors about a Persona 3 remake have swirled for months, and without confirmation from Sega and/or Atlus, there is no way to determine definitively if the footage is real or if the project is actually in the works. However, trustworthy source Gematsu corroborates that a remake of Persona 3 has been in development at Atlus “for several years,” though it cannot verify the legitimacy of this new footage.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported in April of last year that a “big-budget” Jet Set Radio reboot of some kind was on the way, too. The report lines up with other Jet Set Radio leaks, which showed some concept art for the project. Again, Sega has made no official announcement when it comes to a new entry in the rhythmic skating game, but with all of the unofficial information available, it wouldn’t be a surprise either. More intricate leaks have been faked in the past, so stay tuned while we wait for confirmation.