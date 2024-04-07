Category:
Pokemon GO Teaser Accidentally Reveals April 2024 Community Day Pokemon

Published: Apr 7, 2024 01:55 pm
The first week of April has been stacked with events for Pokemon GO players, from the single-day April Fools’ Event to today’s Bagon Community Day Classic event. With the next Community Day scheduled for April 20, a deleted teaser from Pokemon Go Brazil’s X account might have leaked which Pokemon will take the spotlight.

As reported by Dexerto, it seems that Pokemon Go Brazil accidentally posted a short teaser showcasing Bellsprout’s bright green, wavy leaf peeking out from an overgrown set of bushes. After zooming in on the flowing leaf and hearing the plant-based Pokemon’s iconic cry, the logo for Community Day appears. It only lasted about six seconds, but the focus on Bellsprout is more than clear. Though it was quickly deleted, the Trainers GO X account captured and reposted the teaser, captioning the post with “the intern did it again.”

So, will Bellsprout be the featured Community Day Pokemon on April 20th? The signs are definitely pointing in that direction. Of course, nothing has been officially confirmed just yet.

There are still two Pokemon GO events coming up before the next Community Day. You can complete new Field Research tasks and participate in Bug Out Raids during the Pokemon GO Bug Out Event, which runs from April 12 to April 17. Mega Heracross Raid Day also takes place on April 13, 2024, giving you an increased chance to encounter a Shiny Heracross from Mega Raids. Next month’s Community Day date is also set for May 19.

