Pokemon TCG Pocket Sleep Status Explained

Out of the three status conditions in Pokemon TCG Pocket, Sleep is the biggest nuisance by far. While there is only one way to cure it, unlucky players could have it cost them the game. Here is everything to know about Sleep in Pokemon TCGP and how to cure it.

Recommended Videos

What Does Sleep Mean in Pokemon TCG Pocket?

When a Pokemon in TCG Pocket is inflicted with the Sleep status, that Pokemon is unable to perform any attacks, or abilities, or retreat back to the bench. Until it can be cured, your snoozing Pokemon is essentially a sitting duck in your active spot.

How to Cure Sleep

There are only two ways to cure Sleep in Pokemon TCG Pocket overall: getting Heads on a coin toss that occurs each turn or evolving it.

The turn-based coin toss is a status check to see if your Pokemon will overcome its affliction or not. Because a coin toss is performed once during every turn for both you and your opponent, a Pokemon could be cured of Sleep in as little as one turn.

On the other hand, compared to the Paralysis and Poison statuses, unlucky coin flips could lead to an active Pokemon being useless by being asleep for consecutive turns.

While you can take the time to set up your alternative attackers on the bench or hope you pull a next-stage Pokemon to evolve it, your opponent may be able to set up what they need far quicker, or even damage your Pokemon enough for it to faint and score an extra point.

The secret third way to cure Sleep status in Pokemon TCGP is by using the Koga Trainer card, which allows you to return a snoozing Weezing or Muk to your hand. However, this card is only applicable to those two Pokemon.

Related: Best Dialga Ex Decks in Pokemon TCG Pocket

All Sleep Cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket

Image via The Pokemon Company

There are currently eight cards that can inflict the Sleep status Pokemon TCG Pocket including Darkai, Wigglytuff, and Hypno, with the latter being the most competitive in the game so far. You’ll find the full list, and their methods, and how to get them in the full list below:

Sleep Card Method How to Get Darkrai (A2 109) Through its attack, Dark Void, as a guaranteed effect Space-Time Smackdown (Dialga) Flabebe (A1a 036) Using its move, Hypnotic Gaze, as a guaranteed effect Mythical Island Frosmoth (A1 093) With its Powder Snow attack, also a guaranteed status effect Genetic Apex Hypno (A1 125) Using its ability, Sleep Pendulum, based on a coin flip Genetic Apex (Pikachu) Jigglypuff (P-A 022) The guaranteed effect of its Sing attack Promo-A Shiinotic (A1a 008) A guaranteed secondary effect of its Flickering Spores attack Mythical Island Vileplume (A1 013) A side effect of using Soothing Scent Genetic Apex (Charizard) Wigglytuff ex (A1 195) An additional effect of its Sleepy Song attack Genetic Apex (Pikachu)

Out of all the Sleep cards in Pokemon TCGP, Hypno is the most dangerous thanks to its ability to afflict opponents with the status from the bench.

Without even needing to stack it with any Energy, this makes Hypno an amazing support card for Psychic decks, leaving you to quickly set up your strongest heavy hitters like Mewtwo ex and its Psydrive – more so if you have a Gardevoir in your other spot to speed things along with its own ability.

Frosmoth and Wigglytuff ex can be mixed in with other suitable decks as well, but Hypno is currently the only Sleep card in the current Pokemon TCG Pocket meta to still be competitive without slowing the rest of your strategy down.

Now you know what the Sleep status does and how to cure it, try out the best Palkia ex deck in Pokemon TCG Pocket to see what other powerful combos the latest cards have to offer.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy